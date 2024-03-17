Highlights A professional doctor has sent a serious health warning to Mike Tyson ahead of his proposed fight with Jake Paul in July.

Jake Paul has strongly denied any rumours of any protective rules being added to his bout against Mike Tyson in July, while doctors have warned the latter's health could be in serious danger due to the fight taking place and the drastic age difference between the two competitors.

In a furious social media post, Jake Paul responded to a TikTok that claimed the boxers would wear headgear, and that Jake and his brother Logan Paul were going to tag team against Mike Tyson. Paul went on to say: "If you believe that you're a f****** idiot, and you shouldn't be allowed to vote, you shouldn't be allowed to drive on the streets and endanger other people."

The stem of the rumours are likely as a result of the widespread concerns for the health and well-being of a 58-year-old entering the ring with a 27-year-old.

What A Doctor Has Said About Mike Tyson Fighting Again

In an article for The Conversation, a senior lecturer in medicine Stephen Hughes highlighted that Tyson is at risk of suffering a tearing of the veins in his brain, known as a subdural haematoma. Hughes explained: "Bleeding from these torn veins causes a collection of blood that presses on the brain. This causes confusion, loss of consciousness, neurological disability, and, in some cases, death.

"I recall a patient, a boxer who had previously sustained a subdural haematoma and had a physical disability and terrible depression. These were devastating permanent effects."

He went on to say that as people age, these veins become more vulnerable, while an accelerating factor of this is alcoholism, something that Mike Tyson has openly suffered with in the past.

Mike Tyson had an 88% knockout ratio during his professional career.

Other Health Risks Facing Mike Tyson

Some of the other health risks highlighted by the doctor are cardiac fibrosis, caused by extreme exercise, arrhythmia, and narrowed heart arteries. Many of the potential health risks for Mike Tyson are fatal.

The fight between the two globally recognised stars will undoubtedly bring in significant viewing, which is being aired on Netflix, but are the health risks far outweighing anything else? You would certainly think so, but it seems the two fighters are still more than happy for the fight to go ahead this summer.

Is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Worth It

While many, including Joe Rogan, tip Mike Tyson to do some serious damage to Jake Paul, the favourite will be the man who is 30 years younger. Unless Tyson can defy the odds of aging and rediscover the boxing that made him one of the best of his era, the bout could turn ugly.

If any of the highlighted health conditions occur to the 58-year-old, it will go down as one of the most shocking and poorly thought out events of all time. People might be looking back thinking, why did anybody think this was a good idea?

This is no doubt just the beginning of the talk and drama around this much anticipated fight, which will take place at AT&T Stadium in Texas on the 20th of July.

