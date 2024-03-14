Highlights Mike Tyson showcased his impressive power in training for his fight against Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium.

'Iron' Mike smashed blows into a body protector worn by his trainer during a sparring session.

Tyson has predicted that he will finish Paul in their upcoming bout.

Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson has shown off his ferocious power as he prepares for his showdown with social media superstar Jake Paul. Last week, it was confirmed that Paul, who is three decades younger than his opponent, will fight 'Iron Mike' at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on July 20. The highly-anticipated bout between the two will be streamed live on Netflix. The news came just days after 'The Problem Child' brutally knocked out Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico. It took Paul just two minutes and 37 seconds to end that contest.

Taking to X - formerly known as Twitter - on Wednesday night, 57-year-old Tyson showed fans and his opponent a small glimpse of what to expect in July, as he peppered his trainer with shots during a sparring session. At the end of the video, the 58-fight veteran bellowed:

"It's day 1...the fun has just begun."

He's Taking the Fight with Paul Seriously

Tyson returned to the ring in 2020 for an eight-round exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles - a bout which was ultimately declared a draw. His last professional outing came in 2005 - when he suffered a defeat against Kevin McBride. The Las Vegas resident made history when he became the youngest heavyweight champion ever at the age of just 20. He would go on to have a glittering career in the sport, going head-to-head with the likes of Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and Frank Bruno.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mike Tyson holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title (20 years, 4 months and 22 days old).

It may be a while since Tyson has been at the top of his game, but anticipation for his return to the ring has continued to grow following the emergence of a training clip earlier this week. That footage showed the former six-time world heavyweight titleholder cutting a jaw-dropping figure as he leathered blows into the heavy bag while maintaining a brisk pace throughout.

Tyson Looking Forward to his Return

The American Plans to Finish Paul

'The Problem Child' is currently riding a three-fight winning streak following his defeat to Tommy Fury last year. Paul, 27, famously fought on Tyson's undercard four years ago - when his knockout victory against Nate Robinson went viral.

While Tyson is quick to praise the work of his opponent, he plans to finish the American in devastating fashion. Releasing a statement on the fight, via ESPN, he said:

"I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul. He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ''kid'' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

"It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him," explained Tyson.