Representatives of former boxing world champion Mike Tyson have confirmed that the American isn't suffering from Parkinson's disease after recent rumours were sparked in relation to his health scare prior to the Jake Paul fight last November.

Rumours popped up recently that Tyson was suffering from Parkinson's, a disease that affects the brain and can cause disability of certain body functions over time, and that it was related to the issues he suffered while preparing himself for a surprise return to boxing, albeit as a one-off.

What sparked the rumours was actually Paul himself, during an appearance on the live stream of Adin Ross, where the two internet influencers were discussing various topics before the conversation turned to the impact of psychedelic drugs as a form of healing, including toad venom.

Jake Paul Accidentally Claims Mike Tyson Has Parkinson's

As they discussed, Paul said the words that caught the internet by surprise: "Toad cured Tyson's Parkinson's so that he could come back and fight."

Paul has, however, since gone back on his words from the podcast, saying in a Twitter/X post that he misspoke and that it was only meant to heal pain, not imply that Tyson needed to heal his Parkinson's. But the damage was already done, whether he made a mistake or not.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson final punch statistics Total punches landed Jabs landed Power punches landed Jake Paul 78/278 31/179 47/99 Mike Tyson 18/97 5/62 13/35

"Bruh… Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinson's... WTF. Why the f*** is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke. Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do."

Mike Tyson's Team Respond to Parkinson's Claim

Regardless of Paul's intentions, the topic caught enough fire online that representatives of the ex-heavyweight world champion had to intervene and clarify in a statement to TMZ that Tyson did not suffer from Parkinson's, with it having nothing to do with the scare that nearly scuppered his preparations for the fight against the younger American.