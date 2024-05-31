Highlights Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul on July 20 has been postponed.

It's all down to Tyson's recent health scare — an ulcer flare up.

Tyson promised to return to full training soon, vowed to knock out Jake Paul, and said he'd still deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.

Mike Tyson has issued a statement following news that his July 20 fight against Jake Paul has been postponed on account of his recent health issue. The show, due to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was to be the first live boxing event broadcast on Netflix, and as such, in line to become one of the most-watched matches in the sport's history. It is, for now, unclear when it will be rearranged.

Mike Tyson Responds

'I have been advised by my doctor … to rest and recover'

Tyson recently had a health scare during a flight and is taking the necessary time to rest and recover after receiving advice from a doctor, according to a statement from Most Valuable Promotions — the event's promoter, and representative for Tyson's opponent Paul.

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover."

Tyson continued by saying his body "is in better overall shape that it has been since the 1990s" when he was on top of the world heavyweight boxing scene.

"I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out, and out of boxing for good."

He finished: "I appreciate everyone’s patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

The Tyson vs Paul Event Will Be Rescheduled

It is currently unclear when it will take place

Though it is unclear precisely when the event will now take place, organizers said in a statement that "the fight against Paul will be rescheduled for later in the year."

Tickets purchased for the show July 20 will be honored for the new date, with guests keeping the same ticket, in the same venue — albeit for the new date, which remains unclear. Refunds will be given to those who cannot attend the event on the new date.

The original date was not without controversy, as critics pointed to the 30-year age gap between Tyson, and Paul, who is 27. The fact that this fight is postponed because of a health issue from a 57-year-old fight veteran who has not competed professionally since 2005, will do little to silence the critics.