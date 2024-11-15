When it was announced that Mike Tyson would be making his return to professional boxing to fight Jake Paul, who is over 30 years his junior, many people were worried and had concerns for his health, as, not only is he 58 years old, the man who he is fighting is a young, powerful, and dangerous fighter.

As time has gone on and the fight has drawn closer, it seems that many people's opinions on the fight have softened due to seeing what insane shape Tyson is in and how he is looking on the pads.

It is not just Tyson's physical shape which is changing the opinions of many, it is also the mental state he is currently operating in. During interviews this week, it looks like a switch has gone off in his head, and he has gone into fight mode. This has been shown by his antics of slapping Paul at the ceremonial weigh-ins last night, as well as a very serious and morbid response he gave to a child interviewer.

Mike Tyson's Morbid Response to Child Interviewer's Question

Tyson may have forgot that he was being interviewed by a child

Mike Tyson has been in a very serious mode coming into his fight against Jake Paul and this has once again been shown as he gave a very morbid and serious response with expletives to a child interviewer's question just days out from the fight.

During his interview with Jazzy's World TV, Tyson was questioned on what he wants his legacy to be once he is done with life in the public eye, and it is fair to say that 'Iron' didn't give the most child-friendly response to the question. Surprisingly, Tyson claimed that legacy "means absolutely nothing" to him and went on to very morbidly talk about death.

“It means absolutely nothing to me. I’m just passing through. I’m going to die, and it’s going to be over. Who cares about legacy after that? What a big ego. I want people to think I’m this, I’m great. No, I’m nothing. We’re just dead. We’re dust, we’re absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing.”

After Tyson's morbid and serious response, the young interviewer started to try and pivot away from the topic, but the 58-year-old decided to bring it back and go on an expletive-filled rant.

“Can you really imagine somebody saying ‘I want my legacy to be this way when I’m’? You’re dead! You think someone really wants to think about you? Where’s the audacity? I want people to think about me when I’m gone. Who the f*** cares about me when I’m gone? Nobody cares for me but my grandkids. Who the f*** cares?”