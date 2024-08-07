Highlights Tyson laid into Wilder in an explosive rant after the former world champion criticised his fight with Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson has taken a swipe at Deontay Wilder for negative comments made about his upcoming fight with Jake Paul. 'The Bronze Bomber' is one of many big names in the sport of boxing to take issue with the November bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, Wilder's criticism appears to have genuinely bothered Tyson.

In comments made earlier this year, the 38-year-old claimed the heavyweight legend could "end up in a coma" as a result of taking a fight with a man 31 years his junior, while questioning whether anyone around Tyson "gave a f***" about him. Wilder reasoned: "I don’t think anyone cares about Mike, because if they did, they wouldn’t sanction the fight.

"They may say they’ve done tests and all that, okay, but as long as you’re willing to suffer the consequences if something bad goes wrong." When Wilder's words were put to Tyson in a recent interview with Esquire, the New York-born veteran launched an explosive rant in the direction of the former WBC Heavyweight Champion.

Tyson Insists he Took Jake Paul Fight as he is a 'Glory Junkie'

Boxing icon insists the bout is not about money

As part of his chat with Esquire, Tyson said: "I’m a glory junkie. I love people thinking about me all day." Apparently, he doesn't like people talking about him, though - especially Wilder. In reply to his criticisms of the Paul fight, Tyson snarled:

"Everyone says this makes no sense, but he's not who I am. He can’t go to Mongolia and have somebody know who the f*** he is!"

Having lost four of his last five fights, Wilder is believed to be contemplating retirement. The same can't be said for Tyson, who still appears to have a healthy appetite for the sport - even as he draws in on his 60th birthday.

"I’d rather live a short life of glory than a long life of obscurity," he said of his decision to return to the ring. "It’s just who I am. This is all I started fighting for - to get all this f****** status. I’m going to be chasing it for the rest of my life. I know that. I’m never going to get what I want, because I’m one of those gluttons for pain. I can never get enough."

Tyson is believed to making around $20 million for the fight with Paul, which will be broadcast on Netflix. If he proves he can still handle himself in the ring, offers for future bouts will no doubt be on the table.

Paul, meanwhile, appears to be so confident of victory that he's already started thinking about his next contest. During a recent podcast appearance, the social media superstar named five potential opponents for his next fight - including Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez.