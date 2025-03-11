Despite being one of the most destructive men on the planet, it has been claimed that Mike Tyson was scared to fight one fellow heavyweight in his scintillating career.

The former heavyweight champion was typically unfazed by any opponent he faced during his career, often striking fear into them, but there was one man who he simply refused to get into the ring with.

In 1988, Tyson was set to face Michael Spinks, but after Spinks' manager tried pre-fight tricks to delay the bout, Tyson became incensed and punched a hole in the wall so hard his opponent heard it from his own dressing room. The incident spooked Spinks so much he allegedly refused to leave his room and when he eventually did, Tyson entered to no music and knocked him out after just 91 seconds.

However, former boxing promoter Bobby Goodman has claimed that Tyson himself was scared of fighting one man during his career - George Foreman.

The Heavyweight Mike Tyson Refused to Fight

Despite there being talks over a potential bout, Iron Mike wanted none of it

Foreman was the heavyweight champion twice, in 1973–74 and 1994–95, at the record oldest age of 45, but ultimately never faced Tyson. Big George had classic encounters with Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, but retired in 1977 after losing to Jimmy Young, in what he called 'an experience with death', before Tyson debuted in 1985.

When Foreman decided to return in 1987, Iron Mike was at the top of the sport and the Olympic gold medalist wanted to dethrone him. Negotiations for a fight between the two began in 1990 after Foreman went on a 20-fight winning streak, but Goodman stated that Tyson never really wanted the fight.

Mike Tyson & George Foreman's professional boxing records Mike Tyson George Foreman Fights 59 81 Wins 50 76 Losses 7 5 No contests 2 0

Goodman, in a 2005 Boxing Scene article, said: "Georgie, you'll never believe this but, f***** Tyson is scared sh****** of Foreman and wants no part of him.