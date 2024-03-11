Highlights Tyson has begun preparations for his July 20th clash with Jake Paul in Dallas, Texas.

The training footage shows Tyson still packs a punch, but concerns linger about his safety at 57 years old.

'Iron' Mike' last fought as a professional in June 2005.

Mike Tyson has posted footage of himself training in the gym for the first time since his controversial clash with Jake Paul was announced. It was confirmed last week that the iconic heavyweight will tangle with 'The Problem Child' on Saturday, 20th July at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Dallas - much to the surprise of fans around the world.

'Iron Mike' last stepped into the ring back in November 2020 as he squared off with fellow legend Roy Jones Junior in an exhibition contest. His final bout as a professional, though, took place almost 20 years ago. Tyson was stopped by journeyman Kevin McBride in June 2005 and confirmed he would be hanging up his gloves after the fight. The rules for his showdown with Paul have yet to be confirmed.

Plenty of snap on legend's punches

It may have been decades since the 57-year-old was in his prime, but Tyson still enjoys legendary status with millions of fans around the world and anticipation for his return has only grown since the emergence of the fresh training clip. The fact that the fight is set to be streamed as part of a standard Netflix subscription means it is likely to be among one of the most watched boxing matches in the history of the sport.

In the newly-emerged footage, the former six-time world heavyweight champion cut an imposing figure as he thundered blows into the heavy bag, maintaining an impressive pace throughout. The 58-fight veteran also looked in fine shape as he put on a performance for the camera.

While Tyson should take great credit for being in such good condition as he draws in on his 58th birthday, a fight against a man 30 years his junior in Paul is a very different proposition to working out on the punching bag. Over the past few days, figures from the combat sports world such as Eddie Hearn, Dana White and Conor McGregor have all indicated their concern for the Las Vegas resident's safety should he go through with the fight.

Fears For Tyson Ahead of Jake Paul Fight

Frank Warren Doesn't Want to See Bout

Those calls have since been echoed by Tyson's former promoter, Frank Warren. The veteran matchmaker was involved in staging 'Iron Mike's' victories against Julius Francis and Lou Savarese back in 2000, but insisted that he doesn't want to see Tyson back in the ring. Speaking to talkSPORT, the 72-year-old declared: