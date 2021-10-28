Highlights Mike Tyson showed off his incredible darts skills on TV back in 2013, hitting two outer bullseyes blindfolded.

Iron Mike threw three darts during the challenge, with the first hitting a single 5, and the latter two hitting the outer bull, worth 25.

The total score of 55 put him top of the leaderboard, leaving the presenter absolutely stunned in the process.

Mike Tyson proved way back when that he can throw darts just as well as he can throw punches after nailing two bullseyes while blindfolded during an appearance on an American TV show ‘The Crowd Goes Wild’ in 2013.

The former WBC, WBA, and IBF world heavyweight champion featured in a segment called ‘Celebrities Throwing Sharp Objects Blindfolded,’ when he completed the miraculous feat. Not a very catchy name, we'll give you that, but it does exactly what it says on the tin. And on this occasion, it was Iron Mike who was challenged, and his task was to throw three darts at a regular dartboard, but doing so while blindfolded.

As many of us would struggle to keep a dart on target while blindfolded, with some of us even struggling to hit the target even without being blinded, the Baddest Man on the Planet showed off his athletic prowess, hitting five points on the board with his first throw. Not bad, not bad, but it was only going to get even better with the American's next two throws.

Tyson then threw again, and this time went one better, well, technically 20 better, as he hit the outer bullseye, which is worth 25 points, forcing the studio audience to break out into rapturous applause.

Video: Mike Tyson's Dart Board Achievement

But ‘Iron Mike’ wasn’t done there, oh no, and if once wasn't impressive enough, the legendary heavyweight boxer repeated the feat straight after, throwing an identical shot with quite some power that once again flew straight into the board’s outer bullseye. So, with three blindfolded throws, Tyson managed to score a very impressive 55.

Mike Tyson's Reaction to Dart Challenge

Upon removing his blindfold, Tyson realised the feat he had accomplished, turning to the studio audience to say: “I don't want to say anything, I'm not going to brag, but thank you.”

He then bowed before saying: “I’m a Shaolin Monk, didn’t I come in here and tell you all I’m a Shaolin Monk."

Although the segment involving Tyson was filmed way back in 2013, the clip has been doing the rounds again on social media, with Twitter account Happy Punch sharing the footage once again. After posting it on the 9th of July, as of writing this article, the video has been viewed over one million times and has racked up a seriously impressive 2,000 retweets and 16,000 likes.

Mike Tyson in 2024

Although his professional boxing career is well past him, the American is still making headlines in 2024, with the latest storyline involving him and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The two were set to share the ring with each other this month on the 20th of July, but the fight had to be scrapped due to a medical emergency involving Tyson on a flight.

Due to said health issue, the fight has now been pushed back to the 15th of November, but there are still doubts surrounding the contest, especially given the drastic age gap between the athletes. It's a fight that has caused a lot of controversy, given that Iron Mike will be 58 come fight night, 30 years older than the Problem Child.

Only time will tell if the fight goes ahead, but we wouldn't be surprised if it gets scrapped entirely. As for Jake Paul, he will still be stepping into the ring on the 20th of July, instead facing off against MMA fighter Mike Perry.