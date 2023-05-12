Highlights Despite being 57 years old, Mike Tyson still possesses insane punching power, as seen in recent training footage.

Iron Mike was one of the most feared boxers in the world during his prime, and it's easy to see why, considering what he can do even at the age of 57.

The American officially retired from boxing back in 2005, but has since returned to the ring to fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight.

New training footage that has been posted online shows that Mike Tyson still has insane punching power, despite now being 57 years old. At one point in the video, he even nearly punched his trainer out of the ring, with the poor soul having the hold pads to take Iron Mike's hefty shots.

Tyson is the former heavyweight champion of the world and was known for his power throughout his professional career, as he won 44 out of his 50 professional fights by knockout. During his prime, 'Iron' was a scary opponent who could end any fight with one punch. Before Deontay Wilder, there was Mike Tyson.

Now, even though he is 57 years old and hasn't fought professionally since 2005, the American still trains regularly and keeps himself in great shape, as can be seen in the recent training footage that has recently surfaced.

Video: Mike Tyson on the pads

In the video, which can be seen above, Tyson was absolutely smashing the pads and was pretty fast with his hands and footwork as well, which surprised plenty of fans in the comments. Maybe a return to the ring isn't out of the question, especially given the influx of influencer fights these days, and big exhibition fights between former pros.

Tyson returned in 2020 for an exhibition match

Tyson still appears to have his power and some of his old speed, but it seems doubtful we will see him in the ring again. This is despite the fact he did have an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr back in November 2020, in a very highly-anticipated bout that sadly and dissapointingly ended in a draw.

In that fight, Tyson showed flashes of his old self and, since then, he has said he wants to box again, but nothing has come to fruition.

"I want to do it again, and I want to do it against someone I could go all out on," Tyson revealed on his Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast back in 2021. "It made me interested in wanting to do it again. I wanted to go the distance. I didn’t want to knock anybody out. That’s what people expected, but I wanted to go the distance."

The end of Mike Tyson's pro career

Tyson (50-6 and two no contests) ended his pro career 19 years ago after suffering back-to-back defeats to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams respectively. In his lengthy boxing career, however, the fan-favourite picked up notable wins over Michael Spinks, Carl Williams, Donovan Ruddock (twice), and Peter McNeely, among others. While some of his losses came at the hands of the likes of Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, and perhaps most famously James 'Buster' Douglas, who he lost to while still undefeated back in 1990 in what was one of the biggest boxing upsets of all time.

Who knows what's officially next for Iron Mike when it comes to boxing, but for now, fans have to settle for watching him showing off his still scary power in the gym.