Highlights Mike Tyson impressed fans at a recent meet-and-greet in Virginia after showing off his chiseled six-pack and impressive physique.

Iron Mike will step foot in the ring once again on the 20th of July to take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, despite the fight attracting mass criticism.

Paul will be 31 years younger than Tyson come fight night, which has led to serious questions being asked about the health ramifications of the contest.

Mike Tyson is rolling back the years after revealing his impressive physique in preparation for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul.

‘Iron’ Mike is set to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer in an exhibition match on the 20th of July, despite there being a 31-year age gap between the two when the bell rings on fight night. The former world champ, who is 57 now and will be 58 by the time the contest comes around, hasn’t fought a professional fight since 2005, but did fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, which went down as a draw.

Mike Tyson Shows Fans His Physique

This past weekend, Iron Mike decided to reveal his current physique to his fans at a meet-and-greet in Chantilly, Virginia. Tyson opted to stand shirtless when meeting his beloved following, showing the kind of condition he's currently in, three months ahead of the fight.

He told fans while taking photos and signing autographs: “I don’t need a shirt; I have to show them what they are betting on!” all while flexing his chiselled six-pack.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Even though Jake Paul is still very much regarded as a “YouTube boxer,” his one-punch knockout power has impressed some of his critics. The press, therefore, have been quick to accuse promoters of the Netflix fight of compromising Mike’s health. With the two fighters having a 31-year age gap between them, there is more to the complications of the fight than just their physiques.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul professional boxing records (as of 09/04/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 10 Wins 50 9 Losses 6 1 Draws 0 0 No contests 2 0

In a report from FoxNews, Iron Mike told the reporter: "I was 100lbs overweight, I was however old, 54, 53, and I said, ‘Let’s do it.' Anything I'm afraid of, I confront it. That's my personality. Right now, I'm scared to death. I always believed that adversity and nervousness pretty much catapulted me into success. If I didn't have these feelings, I wouldn't go into this fight. I have to have these feelings to fight. Without them, I would never go in the ring."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistsic: Mike Tyson has fought 215 rounds in his professional career, while Jake Paul has fought just 46.

When Paul was born, Tyson would’ve still been in his prime, and exactly a month before Jake’s birth, Tyson had just lost his title bout to Evander Holyfield in Las Vegas, losing the WBC and WBA titles to the man known as “The Real Deal.”

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Rules

Set to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the clash will be contested over two-minute rounds instead of the regular three minutes in professional boxing, while both men will be wearing 16-ounce gloves instead of the traditional 12-ounce. Furthermore, no winner is declared and there will be no judges scoring the fight ringside. Tyson, however, has insisted that the fight will use “real boxing rules!”

The stadium holds a jaw-dropping 80,000-seat capacity and has sold out months before the bout. Previously racking up over 15 million individual buyers for his fights, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ spoke more about his numbers to Reuters, stating: “I'm 58, and what? I'm getting billions of views from just talking about fighting. Everybody, even most of the athletes, they're jealous… You couldn't sell out an arena. Who at 58 can sell out an 80,000-seat arena? Why do you think he wants to fight me and not anybody else? All the boxers want to fight him. But if he fought them, the only people that will come are the people that like him. Their parents might not even come watch them.”

Key statistic sourced from BoxRec.