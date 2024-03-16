Highlights Mike Tyson, 58, has shown off his incredible physique ahead of his showdown with Jake Paul.

The pair will clash the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on July 20.

Tyson has vowed to finish Paul in their bout

Former boxing heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson has shown off his ripped physique ahead of his clash with YouTube and social media sensation Jake Paul. The two stars will clash at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on July 20 in a highly-anticipated showdown that will be streamed live around the world on Netflix

The fight announcement came just days after 'The Problem Child' sensationally knocked out Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico. It took the viral sensation a mere two minutes and 37 seconds to finish his opponent in brutal fashion. In 58-fight veteran Tyson, Paul faces a far more experienced foe - and there will be an age gap of more than three decades between the two men come fight night. 'Iron Mike', however, plans to make that experience count by ending the bout in emphatic style.

In an official statement released, via ESPN, Tyson said: "[Paul has] grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It's a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him."

Mike Tyson Shows off Incredible Physique

Preparation for the Fight is Well Underway

Since the official confirmation of the fight, Tyson has been making regular uploads to his social media, showing off his training regime ahead of his showdown with Paul.

On Friday evening, Tyson shared new footage of himself in training camp and his physique is highly impressive for a 57-year-old who still has four months before he returns to the ring. The former six-time heavyweight champion, who went 50-6 during his professional career, last fought in November 2020 in an eight-round exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr at the Staples Center in Los Angeles - a bout which was declared a draw.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mike Tyson holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title (20 years, 4 months and 22 days old).

Hours after the video went viral, Tyson himself took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to show fans just how seriously he's taking the fight. The 57-year-old captioned the post: ''You still wanna f*** with me?''

He sent a chilling warning to his upcoming opponent. The fifteen-second clip begins with the heavyweight icon slamming a medicine ball - holding it over his head with both hands, before throwing it onto the ground with force.

The next sequence shows him alongside his coach throwing a flurry of combinations. A further shot sees one of his team-mates wiping some sweat off the fighter before Tyson let out a huge yell. In the final clip, Tyson looked directly into the camera and spoke directly to Paul, saying:

“Day 3, you still wanna f*** with me?”