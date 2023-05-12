Mike Tyson still has insane punching power even at 56 years old.

Tyson is the former heavyweight champion of the world and was known for his power as he won 44 out of his 50 professional fights by knockout. During his prime, 'Iron' was a scary opponent who could end any fight with one punch.

Now, even though he is 56 years old and hasn't fought professionally since 2005, Tyson still trains and some footage from a recent training session was put on social media. To say he still has his power is an understatement.

In the video, Tyson was absolutely smashing the pads and was pretty fast with his hands which surprised plenty of fans in the comments.

Many claimed Tyson is the most feared and powerful boxer of all time, while others said they feel bad for the trainer having to hold the bag and let 'Iron' land heavy shots on him.

Tyson returned in 2020 for an exhibition match

Tyson still appears to have his power and some of his old speed but it seems doubtful we will see him in the ring again. This despite the fact he did have an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, in a very highly-anticipated match that ended in a draw.

In that fight, Tyson showed flashes of his old self and since then, he has said he wants to box again, but nothing has come to fruition.

"I want to do it again, and I want to do it against someone I could go all out on," Tyson revealed on his Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast back in 2021.

"It made me interested in wanting to do it again. I wanted to go the distance. I didn’t want to knock anybody out. That’s what people expected, but I wanted to go the distance."

Mike Tyson's honest opinion on Conor McGregor

Tyson (50-6 and two no contests) ended his pro career 17 years ago on a two-fight losing skid as he lost to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams.

In his lengthy boxing career, the fan-favourite picked up notable wins over Michael Spinks, Carl Williams, Donovan Ruddock (twice) and Peter McNeely among others.

While some of his losses came to the likes of Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, and perhaps most famously James 'Buster' Douglas, who he lost to while still undefeated back in 1990 in what was one of the biggest boxing upsets of all time.

Who knows what's next for Iron Mike? But for now fans have to settle for watching him showing off his still scary power in the gym.