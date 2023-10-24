Highlights Mike Tyson flaunts his impressive physique on social media, proving he's still in incredible shape at 57 years old.

Tyson's dedication to fitness and discipline is evident, as he previously underwent a stunning body transformation for an exhibition fight.

Despite retirement, Tyson remains involved in the boxing scene, coaching Francis Ngannou for his upcoming professional match against Tyson Fury.

Mike Tyson has taken to his social media accounts to flex his impressive physique right now as he posted a topless photo to Instagram and X with the caption “still got it.”

The 57-year-old looks in incredible shape as he has clearly maintained his discipline even in retirement, but this is not the first time fans are seeing the American in great shape as the former heavyweight champion underwent a stunning body transformation three years ago when he was scheduled to fight Roy Jones Jr in 2020.

He said he had trained for months and lost weight in anticipation of the exhibition fight against his former rival. The result, after controversy over a postponement, was ultimately a controversial split draw, but the bout seems to have had a lasting effect on Tyson as he has stayed in immaculate shape since then.

His followers have been left rather impressed with his current physique, despite him now being 57 years old, with one user commenting, “He would destroy any of us even in his 90s,” and another commenting, “Never lost it.”

Tyson, who was the youngest ever heavyweight champion at aged 20, is not scheduled to fight anyone soon despite rumours of another exhibition fight against Evander Hoyfield and Lennox Lewis, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Is Tyson teasing fans with the caption “still got it”? It is hard to tell, but the boxing legend looks like he is ready to be called on at any point.

Mike Tyson's involvement in Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

The American may be retired from fighting, but he has not removed himself from the boxing scene entirely. Recently he has been coaching Francis Ngannou in the lead up to his boxing debut against Tyson Fury this Saturday. The fight, set to take place in Saudi Arabia, is not an exhibition bout and will be considered a professional boxing match. However, boxing legend Carl Froch has criticised the fight, saying Mike Tyson would be a better match-up. He said Tyson has “glamorised the event,” and he “would give Tyson Fury a better fight than Francis Ngannou,” despite being 57 years old.

Ngannou has said that training with Tyson has been very intense, but a video of a training session with the former heavyweight champion attracted ridicule from fans and the Fury camp itself as John Fury called it a “disgrace.”

Image: Mike Tyson's current physique

Ngannou said that Tyson has pushed him in training as he told MMA Hour: “I remember the first time we trained together, and then the next day, he was like, ‘Are you sore?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ [He said,] ‘That’s a mistake.”

Tyson will be in Ngannou’s corner as the former MMA champion takes on Fury this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where the winner will take the ‘Riyadh Champion’ belt home.

For now, Iron Mike's focus is on Ngannou taking on his namesake Tyson Fury, but going by his recent post on social media, don't be surprised if he's back in the ring himself in the near future. Fair play to him, he is looking incredible, especially at 57 and especially after spending his entire life focusing on his physique. He's clearly not lost his dedication or passion for fitness!