Mike Tyson had the final say ahead of Friday's controversial clash with Jake Paul as he slapped the social media sensation as soon as the pair came face-to-face at Thursday's pre-fight public weigh in.

The event itself was purely ceremonial as the pair had already hit the scales earlier in the day. Tyson weighed in at 228.4 lbs, with Paul coming in slightly lighter at 227.2 lbs. Anyone who expected the weigh in to be a drab affair, though, was soon proved wrong when 'Iron' Mike lashed out at his opponent as the duo were preparing for the customary final face-off.

Mike Tyson Lashes Out at Jake Paul During Final Face-Off

The boxing icon held nothing back

Tyson threw the blow with some real venom, despite the fact that Paul claimed not to have felt it afterwards. The incident clearly took several members of on-stage security by surprise as they rushed to try and drag the heavyweight legend away to prevent tempers from flaring any further.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 15/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Asked by Ariel Helwani for his final words, Tyson menacingly snarled: "Talk is over", before being ushered off stage by his team. The veteran combat sports broadcaster was able to get more of a comment out of Paul, who unsurprisingly was fuming and vowed revenge on his opponent on Friday night.

"I didn't even feel it. He's angry, he's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson thought that was a cute slap, buddy but tomorrow you're getting knocked the f*** out."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jake Paul has knocked out both of his opponents in 2024.

Knockouts are allowed in the full professional contest, which takes place over eight, two-minute rounds at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Much of the build-up to the fight has been marred by concerns over whether Tyson - at close to 60 years old - should be allowed to compete against a man three decades younger than him in Paul.

To his credit, though, Tyson looked outstanding on the scales and was undoubtedly in much better condition than when he fought Kevin McBride in his last professional contest in June 2005. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' also showed himself to be far quicker than some may have expected at Thursday's weigh-in - even if he was throwing a slap rather than a full-force punch.