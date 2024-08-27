Mike Tyson's preparations for the November 15 fight against Jake Paul seem like they're yet to begin, as recent footage Ric Flair posted on his X account Monday shows them both smoking what appeared to be blunts. "I always knew weed be best friends," Flair said in the caption.

Though the clip was posted on August 26 it is unclear when it was actually filmed. If recent, it raises questions about the legitimacy of the Tyson vs Paul boxing event, which Netflix is broadcasting from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How serious can Tyson's preparations truly be if they involve cannabis just months after a so-called pro bout – his first since 2005, when Kevin McBride retired him with a sixth-round stoppage loss, just one year after Danny Williams knocked him out in the first round.

Ric Flair Video Raises Questions

Seeing Tyson smoke weed should be no surprise, as he has his own brand of edibles — one of which is shaped like a boxing glove, and another is shaped like Evander Holyfield's ear; the same one he bit in 1996. He also has a 420-acre cannabis farm called Tyson Ranch, in California.

The surprise in the clip below is that he's doing so when he still has a big fight against Paul looming on the horizon, at a time when other fighters abstain from things like alcohol and fatty foods. Regardless, Tyson and Flair can be seen enjoying a blunt together.

Watch the video right here:

Is Tyson vs Paul Real or Not?

The bout makes far more sense as an exhibition, rather than a legit fight

It would make more sense if Tyson and Paul's event were an exhibition, much like the last time Tyson was seen in a ring — his COVID-era event with fellow former heavyweight great Roy Jones Jr. Paul even fought a real contest on the undercard. The event itself, though, was one of the best-selling of 2020.

Fast-forward four years, and Tyson is once again stepping into the ring albeit in an apparently pro bout against Paul, who is 31 years younger, and has other advantages in activity, and size. The fight is scheduled for eight, two-minute rounds.

Tyson returned to training camp earlier in the month, he said in a statement sent to GIVEMESPORT: "I've been [back to] training for a while, like two weeks, three weeks. [...] I’m in camp."

To assuage any doubts the fight is legit, he said: "It's happening."