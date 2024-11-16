Mike Tyson has broken his silence Saturday on X, formerly Twitter, after surviving a sad, eight-round boxing fight against Jake Paul in front of an estimated 70,000 fans inside the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and an even larger audience worldwide on Netflix.

The bout brought together one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, in the 58-year-old Tyson, against notorious internet celebrity Paul, 27. The 31-year age gap was some cause for concern heading into the showdown, and that proved to be prescient as, though Tyson started the fight fast, he slowed significantly with each passing round. There were even two rounds in which he failed to land a single punch — a far cry from his devastating heyday in the late, 1980s.

Another controversy heading into the fight was Tyson's health, in general. The fight was initially booked for July but Tyson withdrew from the bout on account of an ulcer flare-up in the middle of a flight. As it turns out, Tyson was close to death back then, he said.

Mike Tyson: 'I almost died…'

Legendary fighter breaks silence after eight-round fight

Sharing a statement with his 6.3 million followers on X, Tyson said: "This is one of those situations when you lost, but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time."

"I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won."

He continued: "To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."

See his response in full right here:

According to a statement Most Valuable Promotions sent GIVEMESPORT, the event proved a financial success at the gate as it exceeded $17.8 million in total ticket sales. This is twice as much as the previous Texas gate record for combat sports, which Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez broke when he battered Billy Joe Saunders three years ago.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 16/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Earlier in the show, Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos split a draw after going to war in a brutal, bloody battle. Rising featherweight star, Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington defeated Dana Coolwell, Lucas Bahdi beat Armando Casamonica, and Shadashia Green scored a slim win over Melinda Watpool. Neeraj Goyat beat Whindersson Nunes in the only other fight of the night aside from a Fight of the Year contender involving Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.