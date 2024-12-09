Mike Tyson's team have released a formal statement following a lawsuit filed against the 58-year-old boxer and his company Tyrannic by the marketing agency Medier. Medier is attempting to sue Tyson for breach of contract for failing to honour terms stated in his contract by the company. These terms were that Tyson would promote a betting company, Rabona, and the company claims this breach lost them approximately 1.6 million dollars, which is around 1.3 million pounds.

Tyson signed this deal in January with his termination following in March. Medier states his termination was "hasty and unlawful" because it came on the same day he announced his fight with YouTube influencer-turned-boxer, Jake Paul. A fight he would later go on to lose via unanimous decision, giving him his seventh loss throughout his professional career.

Mike Tyson's Team Respond to Lawsuit

They are adamant they haven't breached any contract