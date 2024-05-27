Highlights Mike Tyson, 57, suffered a medical scare just months before his comeback fight against social media sensation Jake Paul.

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson, 57, suffered a medical scare just months before his comeback fight against social media sensation Jake Paul.

'Iron Mike' will take on the social media star on the 20th of July at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout will be screened on Netflix, making it the platform's first move into live boxing.

The co-main event will see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano go head-to-head. The Irish star famously beat the Puerto Rican two years ago in New York in what was one of the biggest fights ever in women's boxing.

Tyson impressed fans at a recent meet-and-greet in Virginia after showing off his six-pack and impressive physique. Ever since the confirmation of the fight, the former professional boxer has uploaded several clips of him training ahead of his showdown with the YouTuber.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mike Tyson has fought 215 rounds in his professional career, while Jake Paul has fought just 46.

However, despite ramping up training for the contest in July, Tyson's preparations have been hampered by a mid-air medical issue.

Mike Tyson Suffers Mid-Air Medical Incident Ahead of Comeback Fight

Many are surprised that this fight is happening

Tyson, who'll be 58 by the time the fight takes place, suffered a medical emergency during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, according to In Touch magazine

The former heavyweight world champion became nauseous and dizzy - which forced flight staff to ask passengers on board if there was a doctor to provide assistance.

Paramedics boarded the plane, which had already been delayed by two hours in Miami, once it landed in Los Angeles to give treatment.

An eyewitness told the celebrity gossip magazine that a 25-minute delay followed their arrival at LAX airport as paramedics tended to the 57-year-old.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” the eyewitness said. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.

“Then our screens said medical assistance needed and repeated the same thing. He was in first class, but we were in an exit row, and the stewardess was very chatty.

“They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

According to The New York Post, a spokesperson for Tyson confirmed that 'became dizzy after suffering an ulcer flare-up' 30 minutes before the plane was due to land.

The spokesperson played down the incident and has revealed that the American is ‘doing great’ after being checked over by the airport’s medical staff.

“Thankfully, Mr. Tyson is doing great,” Tyson’s representatives told The New York Post. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

His opponent, Paul, appeared to take a swipe at the former professional boxer on social media. In a post to X - formerly known as Twitter - the 'Problem Child' tweeted: "You love to make s**t up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed."

Concerns Over Mike Tyson's Health When he Fights Jake Paul

Many have warned Tyson ahead of the bout

The 57-year-old hasn’t fought a professional fight since 2005 but did fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, which went down as a draw. Since the confirmation of the bout, many in the boxing community have slammed the decision to sanction the contest as a professional fight and have fears for Tyson's health.

World Boxing News spoke to Brain Injury Association Headway‘s Chief Executive Peter McCabe after Holyfield's defeat to Belfort back in 2021. McCabe shared the following warning, which remains applicable to Tyson when he squares off with Paul.

"Boxing at any age is a hazardous sport. Boxing actively encourages participants to strike opponents’ heads. To incapacitate them by knocking them senseless. As we get older, our bodies take longer to heal. Our reactions get slower. Therefore, as a general rule, the older fighters are, the less able they will be to avoid or defend against punches," McCabe said.

McCabe continued: "Furthermore, any impact they suffer could be exacerbated by the cumulative damage acquired from years of being hit in the ring in their younger days. Put simply, the more blows to the head you receive, the more likely you are to suffer a long-term injury."