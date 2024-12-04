Mike Tyson tainted his legacy when he returned to the boxing ring for an eight-round bout against the internet sensation Jake Paul. That's, at least, according to Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, who is one of the sport's faces in its modern era.

Paul, 27, defeated Tyson by decision in a bout that saw the 58-year-old start fast but fade dramatically as the fight developed. According to Compubox data sent to GIVEMESPORT, there were two rounds in which Tyson failed to land a single punch. He landed, in total, 18 shots which is little more than a punch landed for every minute of the 16-minute bout.

As the fight was billed as an official one, rather than an exhibition, the loss to Paul has been added to his pro record, which now stands at 50 wins (44 KOs) against seven defeats and two no contests. For Davis, the loss to Paul will have a great impact on the legend's career.

Mike Tyson's Legacy is Tarnished, Somewhat

Gervonta Davis told reporters this week it was all because of some money

At a press event to formally announce his upcoming lightweight fight against the WBA super featherweight world champion Lamont Roach on the 1st of March at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, a reporter asked 'Tank' Davis for his thoughts on the Netflix event Tyson headlined with Paul, and whether it was good or bad for the veteran fighter's legacy.

"Who told Mike Tyson to fight anyway? Yeah [it tarnished Mike’s legacy]. It definitely did. For some money."

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 4/12/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Carving his own legacy in boxing, Davis is one of the more thrilling fighters in the sport because of his merciless knockout ability, and victories over the likes of Ryan Garcia, Frank Martin, and Isaac Cruz.

Though 'Tank' fights Roach in March, it is arguably a step down in class considering Roach is moving up in weight to challenge Davis. At the same media event, Davis said he'd like to fight three times in 2025, including the Roach bout, leaving him to chase big bouts against Garcia for a second time, and Teofimo Lopez.

After that, and despite only recently turning 30 years old, he'd ideally like to retire, he said.

"After next year, I'm out of it … out of this sport."

He continued: "S*** [is] trash. This s*** is trash, garbage. Fed up. I'm fed up with the whole s***.

“I just want to be able to make money and stay out the way, that's it. I want to be living without being seen."