The Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight got a little more juice as the New York City press conference ended with an assertion of dominance. Back in May, the YouTuber-turned-fighter and former heavyweight champion of the world met in New York in a more playful mood. At the next stop in Texas, Paul and Tyson were a little edgier with the media and with each other.

Now, Tyson is back from a health scare, and Paul is one fight deeper into his career with a dominant stoppage victory over former UFC fighter Mike Perry last month, and the pleasantries are a thing of the past. The fight is set for November in AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX with seating for around 100,000 fans.

Tyson and Paul Shove Each Other

The tension is starting to build between these two alphas

As per normal procedure at a combat sports press conference, after all the talking is done, it’s time to face off. Most fighters use this as a time to look their opponent directly in the eye and try to see what they're made of. At yesterday’s face off between Paul and Tyson, the 58-year-old Tyson decided it was time to get a little handsy. Once Tyson touched Paul a few times, the MVP Promotions co-owner felt that it was time to retaliate:

War of Words

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson let it all out in their latest public appearance

Before the press conference got physical, ‘Iron Mike’ was listening intently to everything and that Paul was like the wise fight-master that he is. It’s been pretty split down the middle when it comes to the media and fans lending their predictions to social media about how the fight will play out, but the ‘Problem Child’ seems to be using that as motivation heading into the big fight:

“People think I’m gonna get knocked out by this strong, powerful guy. All the people in my comments saying ‘look at his power, he’s gonna get KO’d’, but what happens when I put this man to sleep? This s*** is not a joke.. He’s saying that it’s gonna be my funeral. He’s saying it’s gonna be my wake. He’s gonna kill Jake Paul. All of these things. … I’m knocking this m***** f****** out and we’re gonna see who’s dead. We’ll see who’s dead. We will see who’s dead, Mike. We will.”

Jake Paul's boxing record (as of 19/08/24) 11 fights 10 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By decision 3 1

When Tyson said that having a press conference in front of thousands of fans was because of his name, Paul got furious at the notion that he would need anybody to help him sell an event: