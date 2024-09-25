Mike Tyson has shocked TV presenter and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel with his current training routine as he prepares to take on Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium on the 15th of November in a controversial fight many don’t want to see.

This will be Tyson’s first sanctioned professional fight since 2005, at 58 years old, and many fans have expressed their concern over him taking on the much younger Paul, who is in his physical prime at 27 years old. Tyson, of course, fought Roy Jones Jr in 2020, behind closed doors, on the same card as a Jake Paul fight, but this was not a sanctioned professional bout.

There have also been health concerns for Tyson, who had to postpone their originally scheduled fight in July because he had a medical emergency on a flight from Miami and had to be taken into care.

Mike Tyson Promotes Fight on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Iron Mike spoke all about his current health and his training routine for the bout

Tyson made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he was quizzed on his current training camp by the late-night host. “I am training extremely hard,” Tyson told Kimmel. “I do six hours a day. I start at 11 am and might leave the gym at 5 pm.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: There is a 31-year age gap between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

This took Kimmel by surprise, and he replied: “Oh no. 11 am? So that’s six hours straight, or is there a lunch break?” Tyson said there was a break in his training, to which Kimmel again said: “Oh no.”

But Tyson elaborated, saying: “I get a massage then go right into strength and conditioning.”

However, this still did not seem to satisfy the presenter, who continued to interrogate Tyson. “Are you smoking weed during this [training]?” Kimmel asked the former champ. To which Tyson replied: “I have smoked, but not anytime soon.”

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 25/09/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No contests 2

But Tyson did add that he would be “high on life” when he gets into the ring on fight night, and Kimmel asked if he would be high on marijuana as well, to which the legendary boxer replied: “That’s a possibility too.”

MIke Tyson vs Jake Paul

There are still mass concerns about the fight taking place

Close

The fight between Paul and Tyson will be a spectacle, but many fans are convinced it will not be one they want to see, as Tyson has revealed on more than one occasion that the physical toll of training is something that he struggles to live with and some days his training leaves him “struggling to walk.” This, accompanied by Tyson frequently seen in public in a wheelchair, gives pundits and fans plenty of reason to be concerned for the former undisputed heavyweight champion.

But the last thing to leave any fighter as they age is their power, and Iron Mike was one of the most ferociously powerful punchers the heavyweight division has ever seen, so he will undoubtedly be looking to roll back the years and land that power on the much younger and much bigger man in Jake Paul to get one more knockout on his record.