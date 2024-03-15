Highlights The Tyson vs Paul fight is set to attract major betting interest around the world.

Tyson has impressed in workout footage, leading to odds on him winning the bout shortening.

A number of additional markets are expected to be offered closer to the fight.

Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson will square off with social media superstar Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre contests in recent boxing history on July 20th. Come fight night at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, there will be an age difference of some three decades between the two men. For that reason, the 57-year-old Tyson opened up as a significant underdog with oddsmakers for the contest.

However, 'Iron Mike' has been keen to let his millions of fans around the world know that he has already begun training for the contest, sharing daily videos of himself in sparring. So far, the 58-fight veteran has only posted brief clips of himself working out on the pads, but the level of enthusiasm he has for being back in the gym and preparing for a major fight is clear to see.

"I'm Getting Ready," Insists Tyson

In his second consecutive daily update ahead of the fight, Tyson bellowed: "Day two. I'm getting ready for you," in a message to Paul. The video then cut to the former six-time heavyweight champion hammering away with swift blows to the pads. Such was the force Tyson was unloading with that his trainer was clearly feeling the pace of the session by the time the fighter threw his final blow.

While there is a major difference between throwing combinations for a few seconds in an edited video and competing in a full fight, the boxing legend has clearly impressed some viewers with his output as the odds on Tyson winning the bout tumbled after he began posting footage of his training. Per data provided by Oddschecker, Tyson has shortened in price with 10 of the 11 bookmakers offering betting action on the fight since Monday.

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Odds

'The Problem Child' Remains Favourite

Mike Tyson v Jake Paul - Odds to Win Fight Boxer Odds to win (UK) Odds to Win (US) Mike Tyson 11/8 +137.5 Jake Paul 4/7 -175 Odds taken per Bet 365 - correct as of 15/03/2024

At time of writing, Paul is the 4/7 favourite for the contest - meaning that a £10 bet on him to win would return a £5.71 profit (in addition to the £10 stake) if he has his hand raised. Meanwhile, the same £10 wager on Tyson would return a £13.75 profit (again, in addition to the £10 stake).

Such is the expected interest in the Netflix-streamed clash that more markets no doubt will be added as we get closer to the fight itself. Boxing fans will likely be able to bet on whether the bout will end by knockout, the number of rounds the action will last and whether the fight will go the distance. The delay to these markets being added is due to a large amount of uncertainty as to the exact rules that the bout will be contested under.

Respected combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani recently shared an update as to the status of the fight, dismissing rumours that the participants will be wearing headgear and indicating that both Tyson and Paul want their duel sanctioned as a professional heavyweight contest.

​