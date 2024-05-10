Highlights Get ready to witness the largest age gap in boxing history when Tyson, 58, faces off against Paul, 27, in July.

VIP tickets for the fight are not for the faint of heart, prices ranging from $357 to a jaw-dropping $2 million package deal.

The fight is attracting huge betting interest, with Paul as the favourite, though, Tyson has garnered 70% of the bets so far.

As Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will take to the ring on the 20th of July, the price for tickets and VIP packages for the fight are absolutely eye-watering to say the very least. The bout will be streamed on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Come fight night, Tyson will be 58, and Paul 27, making the age gap one of the largest in boxing history. It has, however, been sanctioned as a professional fight, with eight rounds lasting two minutes to decide the victor. Knockouts will also be allowed.

Ticket Sales for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Most Valuable Productions, co-owned by Paul, have said that 121,000 people have already signed up for pre-sale access to the fight, showing the interest from boxing and social media fans. On top of this figure, 35,000 people have indicated that they want to sit on the floor of the venue, with a further 10,000 showing interest in the VIP seating available.

The current lowest-cost seats for the fight are $357, while ringside seats are being priced on the second-hand market at $8,067. If this was not luxurious, or expensive, enough, the promoters are also offering a VIP package worth a whopping two million dollars.

$2m dollar VIP package revealed

This package includes two ringside seats, which they allege have never been offered before. It also includes four seats in the front and second rows, as well as a pre-fight locker room photo with both fighters. The package also includes accommodation, of course, with the purchaser having a two-night stay in a luxury penthouse suite at the same hotel as the fighters.

The fact that the VIP will be taking the penthouse begs the question of how many penthouse suites there are in this hotel, and whether a fighter will be left to kick back in a ‘regular’ room at the venue at the expense of this flashy punter.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Attracting Huge Interest in Betting Markets

The fight has evidently garnered a lot of attention from fans and the public alike, but it has also gained a huge amount of attention from the betting industry. Indeed, it is expected to be the most bet on fight this year.

Although Paul is currently marked as the favourite at 8/15, 70% of the bets placed on the fight have been put on Tyson to come out on top.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul professional boxing records (as of 10/05/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 10 Wins 50 9 Losses 6 1 Draws 0 0 No contests 2 0

“This is the type of mega fight that will draw in multiple demographics: Tyson supporters, Jake Paul haters, and casual sports fans,” said Alex Rella, senior trader at BetMGM. “I fully expect this to be the most bet on boxing match of the year.”

This is a testament to the excitement about Tyson coming back into the ring, as well as a slight at the scepticism of fans over Paul’s boxing ability.

The draw of the fight is that it has been able to bring in generational attention and interest. Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP, has said that it brings together six generations of boxing fans. This inter-generational nature has made it so popular, and also makes the outcome of the fight so difficult to call.

“We’re trying to bring awareness and exposure back to boxing in a gigantic way. That has not been the case for many, many years,” Bidarian said.