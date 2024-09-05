There has been much bellyaching about the fight itself, but from all accounts, the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight is still a go. However, there is a chance that the fight could be downgraded from a professional bout that’ll count on both fighters' record, into an unofficial match — an exhibition — instead, according to a recent report by World Boxing News.

With Netflix, owner of over 270 million subscribers, airing the widely discussed fight, there’s plenty of incentive for all parties involved to put on the event despite a recent Tyson health issue that shifted the first scheduled date from July 20, to November 15. It’s being reported that both combatants will be thoroughly examined ahead of the fight to ensure everything goes according to plan.

Mike Tyson’s Recent Health History

Tyson is not your average 58-year-old, but there's question marks over his fighting fitness

Before ‘Iron Mike’ entered the ring in 2020 for the first time in 15 years to face fellow former world champion Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match, he’d made it known that training was a thing of the past as it would spark his ego to hit the heavy bag.

After many battles with his fluctuating weight that he ultimately conquered, plus, finding content from within, Tyson made the decision to once again lace the gloves up and compete under the bright lights. Even in his 50s, the now humble boxer has stolen the internet's attention with some flashes of excellence on the mitts:

Though the stocky fighter is built like a house, the recent health issue of a stomach ulcer earlier this summer set off red flags. It could have been connected to pushing his body a bit too hard in training, and high-ranking officials aren't taking any chances when it comes to sanctioning this wild fight.

Pro-Fight Requires Official Clearance

There’s one huge step to go before this fight can take place as professionally sanctioned

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) will be leading the charge in terms of being diligent about whether this massive, cross-generational fight should be hosted as a professional fight to count on both competitors' records, or as an exhibition bout. Nobody wants to see something horrific take place on live TV...

Back in May, Tyson had an ulcer flare up that was severe enough that he had to pull out of the fight. The TDLR will be making sure the former heavyweight champion is fit to compete. When speaking with the TDLR, World Boxing News discovered that they are aware of the public concerns over this controversial fight:

“TDLR is aware of media reports regarding an episode involving Mr. Tyson. At present, Mr. Tyson and Mr. Paul have met the medical requirements for this event, before the event, TDLR will conduct pre-fight physicals to ensure the health of both fighters.”

WBN reports that Tyson "has much to prove to convince organizers, including Netflix" that it should go ahead as a pro fight. "Tyson could face a rigorous health assessment, far more than the usual professional boxers undertake," the news site added.

Downgrading the contest to exhibition status would unlikely take anything away from the attention and marketability of the event. As it stands, it still goes ahead, as a legitimate contest on each fighters' record, when they trade blows November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.