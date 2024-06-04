Highlights Mike Tyson's controversial bout with Jake Paul could be prevented from being rescheduled.

Regulators in Texas want to monitor the heavyweight icon's recovery from stomach ulcers.

Should Tyson suffer any further issues, it could spell the end of his planned comeback.

The polarising fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul - which was officially postponed on Friday night - may never happen. The bout was due to take place on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but that date was axed after the heavyweight icon was diagnosed with stomach ulcers.

Both fighters insist they want the fight to be rearranged for the latter months of 2024. However, regulators in Texas could put a stop to those plans.

Tyson vs Paul Has Attracted Negative Publicity Since First Being Announced

Many were concerned about Tyson's health

When the fight between YouTuber-turned-boxer, Paul, and one of the most legendary boxers ever, Tyson, was announced, many fans were in disbelief that it had been put together. With Tyson approaching his 60th birthday and having been retired for nearly two decades, it seemed unwise for him to step into the ring with an active boxer, albeit a 10-fight novice, such as Paul.

While it may have seemed a far-fetched idea at the outset, the fight grew closer and closer to becoming a reality with each workout video posted by Tyson. The duo even went head-to-head in a pair of press conferences last month. For as controversial as the bout was, it looked destined to happen.

Then, the news surfaced that the fight would not take place due to Tyson's health. While all statements made by those connected to the bout called the move a 'postponement' rather than a 'cancellation', it was clear that the former heavyweight champion's health was going to be placed even further under the microscope when the fight was rescheduled.

Tyson had already been under the watch of TLDR (Texas Department of License and Regulation) whose job is to "protect the health and safety of all participants and ensure they are served by qualified professionals". Acutely aware of the risks of Tyson fighting, it seems their fears came true as it was revealed that Tyson had a stomach ulcer, a health scare that could potentially see the bout scrapped all together if another flare up were to occur.

Another option open to the commission would be to downgrade the contest from its full professional status at present to any exhibition bout. Any fight, though, will not be given the go-ahead until Tyson has been cleared by medical staff.

"TDLR is aware of media reports regarding an episode involving Mr. Tyson. At present, Mr. Tyson and Mr. Paul have met the medical requirements for this event. Before the event, TDLR will conduct pre-fight physicals to ensure the health of both fighters."

Tyson May Never Fight Again

World Boxing News have reported that it might not just be his clash with Paul that never happens, but it might be the case that Tyson never fights again:

"WBN believes doctors may never clear Tyson to fight with a stomach ulcer as one false move could cause a leak from the former heavyweight champion’s stomach to his abdominal wall. If the ailment is deemed unsafe following tests, physicians will tell Tyson to hang up his gloves for good."

It remains to be seen if Tyson and Paul will ever stand across the ring from each other. However, for now, 'Iron Mike's' millions of fans are simply hoping that their man makes a full recovery.