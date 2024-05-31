Highlights Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match postponed due to Tyson's recent medical scare.

Fight is to be rescheduled for later this year.

Bout was due to take place at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The controversial boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been postponed. The pair were set to clash at AT&T Stadium on the 20th of July, but that date has now been scrapped after the 57-year-old suffered a medical scare recently.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Has Been Postponed

The pair will instead meet later this year

A statement from promoters read:

"The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed. During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations."

It continued: "Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.

"Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring. MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes. The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th."

Tyson himself has also released a statement to the postponement, saying: "I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover

"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

More to follow...