Highlights Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to face off in a boxing match on Netflix, with Tyson potentially making close to $20 million.

Tyson, a retired boxing legend, is returning to the ring against Paul, a rising star who has defeated former UFC fighters.

The fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, showcasing the rapid rise of Paul's boxing career in just a few years.

It has been almost two weeks since it was announced that the former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson will be taking on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on the 20th of July, live on Netflix – the streaming platform's first time hosting a boxing event.

Since the announcement was made, figures of the rumoured fight purse have been thrown around and a lot of speculation has been made online, something only fuelled more recently by a UFC legend, who has seemingly leaked just how much Tyson could be set to make from the fight.

MMA veteran Henry Cejudo, alongside his co-host and fellow mixed martial arts legend Kamaru Usman, questioned Paul’s decision to fight the man 30 years his senior on his new podcast, before stating that the money on offer is just too hard to turn down.

How Much Mike Tyson is Making From Jake Paul Fight

Cejudo Believes It's Around $20m

Cejudo said: “I mean, you know what I respect, Uncle Mike… But it obviously takes two to tango. I feel like there is probably a really good payday for Mike. He’s probably going to wind up making close to about 20 mil, and he’s about to turn 58 years old.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr reportedly made $80 million.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's Boxing Careers

Iron Mike is Long Retired, But Jake is Just Getting Started

Tyson, who went 50-6 during his 20-year professional career, last entered the ring in 2020 for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles – a clash that was declared a draw. He has also recently helped former UFC star Francis Ngannou prepare for his fight with Tyson Fury, a bout that shocked the world and ended in a controversial loss for the Cameroonian, who managed to drop The Gypsy King in the third round.

As for The Problem Child, his boxing career has only just begun, with the former YouTuber knocking out Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico just days before the Paul-Tyson announcement. He will enter this clash on a three-fight winning streak, last losing to Tommy Fury in February last year, his lone defeat to date.

Elsewhere in his short career, Paul has defeated the likes of Andre August, as well as former UFC stars Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz.

What Has Been Said Ahead of the Fight

Speaking ahead of the fight, Paul revealed how surreal it felt fighting one of boxing’s biggest icons, saying: “It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard. Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons.

"Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we're about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world - a testament to all we've accomplished in such a short amount of time.”

The fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, a venue with a capacity of 80,000 people and home to NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Key statistic sourced from Yahoo.