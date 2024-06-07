Highlights Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight rescheduled for November 15th.

Event to take place at AT&T Stadium on a Friday night.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 will also happen on the same evening.

The new date for Mike Tyson's controversial clash with Jake Paul has been revealed. The pair were due to meet on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas before medical issues on the part of Tyson caused the bout to be postponed.

Now, though, a fresh date has been confirmed for the fight, which will still take place in the same venue. However, due to the event taking place at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, Tyson vs Paul will happen on a Friday night.

The controversial fight is back on

The fight has officially been moved to the 15th of November, when the highly-anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will also take place.

Event promoters said the following in a statement:

"Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season."

It continued: "We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross-generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come."

Tyson, who will celebrate his 58th birthday on the 30th June, released a statement of his own, paying tribute to organisers for rearranging the fight so swiftly - while also promising to knock Paul out.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties," said Tyson in a statement. "While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

The heavyweight icon is currently prohibited from training after suffering a stomach ulcer flare up on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles late last month that required medical attention. Tyson's health status had led to calls for the Netflix-streamed fight to be cancelled altogether, but now the event is set to move forward.

The bout had previously been granted professional status by regulators in Texas - and that appears to extend to this new date. In a joint-post on Instagram, Tyson and Paul wrote: "New date, but everything else stays the same."