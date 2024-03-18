Highlights Jake Paul will face Mike Tyson in July, and a simulation has predicted that Tyson will win via huge knockout in the second round.

The two will share the ring on the 20th of July in Texas, but Fight Night Champion has given us a simulation ahead of time.

Despite the video game result, there are serious concerns over the health and wellbeing of Mike Tyson, should the fight go ahead.

Jake Paul will be facing the legendary Mike Tyson in the latest instalment of influencer boxing this July in Arlington, Texas, although given that it involves one of the greatest heavyweights ever, it does have a bit more credibility than other fights we've been treated to.

The announcement of this fight is one that has shocked the world, with many confused about why a YouTuber is stepping into the ring with a 57-year-old retired veteran, who will be 58 by the time the fight comes around.

As we look ahead to the fight, which will take place on the 20th of July, a simulation of the fight on Fight Night Champion has predicted the result of the clash between the two, and the results are interesting.

Video: Simulation of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

The video game has predicted that Tyson will be able to knock Jake Paul down less than two minutes into the first round with a powerful left hook to the head. However, it believes in the heart of the YouTuber as he gets back up and survives into the second round, but all the judges’ scorecards give it 10-8 to Tyson.

The second round is predicted to follow a similar suit, this time with a right hook knocking out the Ohio-YouTuber in under 40 seconds. This time, however, he does not get back up and a dominant, strong performance is predicted by the computer game for Mike Tyson.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson has knocked out 44 of his opponents

Whether the game has based this on Tyson’s legacy and not taken into account his age is unknown, but regardless, boxing fans will be hoping for this result come July.

Close

The Careers of Mike Tyson & Jake Paul

Mike Tyson’s last fight was in November 2020, an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr, who was only two years younger than Tyson at the time. The contest ended in a split decision draw.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, whose rise to fame was from a Disney Channel show, has been experimenting with boxing for the last six years, with his first fight being in 2018 against Deji, brother of KSI. Since then, he has turned professional and has had 10 fights, winning nine and losing one. Within this array of fights he has faced; A YouTuber, a basketball player, four (some retired) UFC fighters, and three boxers. His only loss was in February 2023 against Tommy Fury, which was the first time he fought an out-and-out boxer.

Related Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Purse 'Revealed' by UFC Legend Henry Cejudo has revealed just how much Mike Tyson is set to make from fighting Jake Paul.

Iron Mike’s record and legacy in the sport speaks for itself, 50-6 with an astonishing 44 KOs in his 50 wins. Undoubtedly, in his prime, he was one of the deadliest men alive and is still regarded as one of the baddest and scariest heavyweights to ever enter the ring. However, his last professional bout was a defeat in June 2005 against Kevin McBride, when Jake Paul would have been just eight years old.

Jake Paul may have started off as a Disney Channel star/YouTuber, but for roughly the last six years he has been training with top-rated boxing coaches and has really invested in the craft.

Rumours circulated that the fighters would be wearing headguards, however, Paul has now shot these down, but the actual rules are still yet to be announced. Questions over the health of Mike Tyson have also emerged after videos on social media in recent times have shown him using a support cane and a wheelchair. So why would a soon-to-be 58-year-old want to fight a 27-year-old in his prime? Maybe it's to do with the amount of money he's getting paid for it...

Key statistic sourced from BoxRec.