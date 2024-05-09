Highlights Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul tickets are already selling for extreme prices.

Despite AT&T Stadium having an 80,000 capacity, competition for seats is expected to be fierce.

Resale sites have insisted that the tickets they have listed are genuine.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul is now just over two months away and the first few tickets have started appearing online at an eye-watering cost. While tickets for the 20th of July clash do not go on general sale until next week, some seats are already listed on resale sites such as StubHub, Vivid Seats and Gametime for the fight at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The Current Cost of a Ticket for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Revealed

Seats have already found their way to the secondary market

According to USA Today, the most expensive ticket up for sale at present is going for just over £6,500 on Gametime. This is for a ringside seat which will get you up close and personal with the action. The same site has its cheapest ticket available for a little over £450 - although you would probably need to bring your binoculars with you to see the two fighters.

Meanwhile, two other brokers have tickets ranging from £260 to £1750 (StubHub) and £200 to £2500 (Vivid Seats). These incredibly high ticket prices show that no seat within the massive 80,000-capacity venue will be sold cheaply and is proof of the amount of interest surrounding the bout.

Vendors Say Tickets Currently on Sale for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul are Legitimate

With a week still to go until tickets are released to the public, questions as to how these seats can be offered for sale are inevitable. However, one resale site has explained why the tickets available on their site are legitimate.

"You may see a ticket listed on StubHub before an event’s pre-sale or on-sale date,'' the company said in a statement. "This is because tickets are distributed across venues, sponsors, key players and individuals involved with the event, who know they have tickets and can’t always use them.

"It’s important to note there is no incentive for a seller to post a ticket on StubHub they can’t deliver. As part of our seller policies, we prohibit sellers from listing a ticket they can't provide.''

Fans are clearly keen to get their hands on tickets to one of the most anticipated fights in boxing history, with the chance to watch heavyweight legend Tyson in the ring again coming at quite a premium. Fans do have the option to sign up for an official pre-sale through the Most Valuable Promotions website for the opportunity to grab tickets at face value. Those who register an interest will theoretically be able to purchase tickets from the 14th of May, a crucial 48 hours before everyone else. Quite how many tickets will be made available via this method remains to be seen.

Anyone who is willing to part with the cash to land premium seats will be hoping Tyson and Paul can put on an entertaining show. An early finish would certainly leave a few people very disappointed with the value they got for their money.