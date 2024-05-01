Highlights Tyson will return to the ring as a professional for the first time in 19 years against Paul.

Heavyweight legend's professional career set to officially span over 39 years.

The controversial bout will see a number of records broken.

The legendary Mike Tyson will officially make his return to a professional boxing ring on the 20th of July. The heavyweight icon is set to meet Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas - where the veteran is set to carve himself out a unique piece of boxing history.

When the initial announcement of the fight came two months ago, many believed it would be an exhibition match, with claims that headguards could even be in use. However, on Monday it was confirmed that the bout had been granted full professional status.

Mike Tyson to Add Another Piece of Boxing History to his Legacy

Records to fall when Tyson fights Paul

Tyson already owns the record of being the youngest world heavyweight champion in boxing history. He achieved that feat after defeating Trevor Berbick for the WBC heavyweight crown in November 1986 at the age of just 20.

Ironically, Tyson will now become the holder of the record for the longest professional career of any world heavyweight champion. Per Boxing Social, the gap between the start of his career (vs Hector Mercedes in March 1985) and his upcoming fight with Paul will be a staggering 14,371 days - or just over 39 years.

The New York-born slugger will snatch that record from former opponent Roy Jones Junior, who he fought in an exhibition contest back in November 2020. Jones can only boast a 12,384-day career - that being the gap between his May 1989 professional debut and a loss to Anthony Pettis in April 2023. Elsewhere, Tyson and Paul will collectively claim the distinction of having boxing's biggest age gap in a single fight. The pair will have 31 years between them on fight night - a new high for the sport.

Although Tyson is being allowed to box as a professional, certain safety measures will be in place for the bout. Firstly, the heavyweight contest will take place over a maximum of eight, two-minute rounds. In addition, the fighters will wear 14oz gloves and knockouts will be permitted. A winner will be decided on the scorecards if no knockout takes place.

Tyson's extraordinary boxing career has seen many legendary bouts against the likes of Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, and Buster Douglas, but his fight with Paul may be among the strangest of them all.

Undeniably, Tyson holds one of the most iconic careers in boxing and is regarded as one of the most intimidating men to ever enter the ring. However, his last professional boxing match was all the way back in June 2005, when he suffered a dismal defeat to Kevin McBride - on a night where 'The Problem Child' would have been just eight years old!

Paul’s boxing record currently stands at 9-1, with him facing names such as Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva - all with limited professional boxing experience. His only loss came against Tommy Fury, younger brother to Tyson Fury, in February 2023.

Will 58-year-old Tyson be able to overcome the internet sensation, or will his age and inactivity play a critical role in a defeat? Only time will tell.