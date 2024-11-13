Throughout the history of heavyweight boxing, there have been numerous feared and hard-hitting champions. However, few have left quite the mark on the sport that Mike Tyson has.

The ruthless fighter was known for his power, which was quite unlike any force that had stepped into the boxing ring prior to him. Between his heavy hands and explosive power, even the very best of his generation had a tough time staying upright when facing 'Iron' Mike.

Often having a quick night at the office, Tyson's preferred method of victory was via knockout. With a knockout percentage of 88% in his 50 wins, the former champion has a lengthy highlight reel. With so many knockouts on his resume, we have decided to take a look at the 10 best of his 44 knockouts. The knockouts will be ranked on a number of different aspects, such as brutality, quality of opponent, and the skill required to produce the finish.