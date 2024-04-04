Highlights Mike Tyson has sent a message to Jake Paul ahead of their fight in July, claiming he's 'invincible.'

Iron Mike will step into the ring with The Problem Child on the 20th of July in Texas, with official rules of the fight not yet finalised.

Due to his age, Tyson will have to pass certain tests before stepping into the ring to fight the 27-year-old.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on the 20th July. Despite Tyson recently confirming that the fight will be an exhibition, the former heavyweight champion has since voiced his fears over fighting The Problem Child.

“Right now I’m scared to death,” Tyson commented to Fox News on the subject of going into the ring with Paul. However, the heavyweight boxing legend was quick to dispel any belief that this fear was abnormal for him prior to stepping into the ring, going on to deliver 'the coldest message' to his upcoming opponent.

Mike Tyson Sees Himself 'Invincible'

"I was afraid of the Roy [Jones] fight. I was 100 pounds overweight. I was, however old, 54, 53, and I said, ‘Let’s do it.' I always believed that adversity and nervousness pretty much catapulted me into success. If I didn't have these feelings, I wouldn't go into this fight. I have to have these feelings to fight. Without them, I would never go in the ring. As the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it's reality, and in reality, I'm invincible."

Tyson saying that he is invincible is not a new phenomenon, however, as after his victory against Roy Jones Jr in 2020, he said on his own podcast: "No one can stop me, I’m invincible.”

‘Invincible’ seems to be a mindset for Tyson, and perhaps he sees it as part of his DNA. Rather than legitimise Paul’s reputation as a boxer, these comments seem to be more aimed at showing how seriously he will be taking this fight, something that UFC president Dana White confirmed after speaking to Tyson's wife.

On the subject of what challenge Paul will pose to the former heavyweight champion, Tyson said Paul had come “a long way from YouTubing.”

"I saw a YouTube of him at 16 doing weird dances. That's not the guy I'm gonna be fighting," he said. "This guy is gonna come, he's gonna try to hurt me, which I'm accustomed to, and he's gonna be greatly mistaken. I don’t think he’s faster than me.”

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Will be an Exhibition

Although the bout is set to be an exhibition, Tyson has insisted that it will be under proper conditions. The rules are yet to be confirmed, but this nevertheless dispels the idea that he is scared of Paul in the pro arena.

Concerns over Tyson’s health have been at the forefront of the response to his bout with Paul. According to Stephen Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Medicine at Anglia Ruskin, the 58-year-old is at an increased risk of suffering a subdural haematoma (a brain bleed) by stepping back into the ring. This is due to Tyson being a recovering alcoholic and an older fighter.

In order to fight in Arlington, Tyson will have to submit EKG and EEG results in order to fight under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations’ policies. While speaking to Fox News, however, Tyson said that he would be making some lifestyle changes in the lead-up to the fight: “I don’t think I’ll be smoking for this fight and I think I’m gonna be really irritable and nasty.”

Giving up smoking may not be enough to breach the 31-year age gap between the two fighters, but nonetheless, a nicotine-deprived Mike Tyson is not one that will take any prisoners when the two fighters hash it out later this year.