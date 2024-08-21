Mike Tyson has made an appearance on social media star Logan Paul's podcast ahead of his scheduled bout with Paul's brother, Jake. On the 'Impaulsive' episode, Logan and Tyson engaged in conversations about the upcoming fight with Jake Paul, and the Maverick revealed he has serious concerns about Iron Mike getting into the ring with his brother.

Logan explained how he wants his podcast guest to be "okay", and to take his brother Jake seriously as an opponent. To add more clarity to his claim, Logan went on to describe aspects of his brother he feels make him a threat to the 58-year-old. "He's a real killer, like he wanted to be a Navy SEAL before he started boxing. Like in high school, he wanted to be a Navy SEAL. He wanted to go and kill people on behalf of his country."

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 21/08/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No contests 2 0

Despite the warnings from Logan, Tyson did not seem overly startled by what the influencer had to say. Responding to the warning, Tyson replied: "I'm fearful of my 13-year-old son. This is what I learned through my 58 years of experience, from my experience, is that anyone is capable of killing you. In my life, in the way I've lived my life and what I've seen, anyone is capable of killing you, so you should be apprehensive of anyone. That's just my life, the life that I live."

Tyson vs Paul Described as a Lose-Lose For Jake

Logan Paul's co-host feels there is a lot to lose for Jake Paul, even with a winning result

Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak would also go on to describe the fight as a lose-lose for the Problem Child. He explained: "It's almost like a weird duality for Jake. If he loses, it's problematic. But, if he beats Uncle Mike hard and like, beats him up, like that's a problem too."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson will be 31 years older than Jake Paul come fight night.

This was then followed by a question from Logan to Tyson, "Have you given Jake the permission to do some real damage?" The question was largely dismissed by Tyson, indicating that neither fighter would pull their punches when they meet on the 15th of November. "This is what's going to happen... two men are going to fight. Somebody is going to win. They might fight again... then life goes on."

Jake Paul Also Issues Warning to Tyson

Paul: "Well, I'm going to give him his end."

Jake Paul also warned Mike Tyson about their November bout on Twitter following their pre-fight press conference. The tweet from Paul read: "This is going to be a painful lesson for Mike Tyson. He likes to say he gave me my start in boxing. Well I'm going to give him his end. #PaulTyson".

The pair will face off at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on the 15th of November following a cancelled bout in July due to health complications involving Mike Tyson.