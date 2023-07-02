Mike Tyson has always been idolised by John Fury, and the pair have now even joked about an exhibition fight in the boxing ring.

The heavyweight legend had an illustrious career in the sport reigning as undisputed champion and facing some greats including Larry Holmes, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis.

Despite now being aged 57, Tyson is still open to a return to the boxing ring after his successful exhibition with Roy Jones Jr in 2020.

And it appears he has already received a call-out from a familiar face in the boxing world, Tyson Fury's father John.

John Fury previously called out Mike Tyson

Fury Sr previously had a boxing career of his own, but has become famous on the current scene for helping with the careers of his sons Tyson and Tommy Fury.

Despite not competing in the squared circle for several years, John has been involved in some fiery altercations during events including taking his top off and confronting Jake Paul.

However, one of his most iconic call-outs came in a previous video aimed at Tyson.

He shouted: "I'm looking at fighting Mike Tyson. How's that?. Mike's making a comeback.

"I don't value my life to 50 pence. But let me tell you something, Mike Tyson is worth doing charity with.

"I will fight Mike Tyson. I will not be denied. I will die in a fight."

Mike Tyson's reaction to John Fury's exhibition offer

Tyson and Fury sat down together for an interview in Saudi Arabia on fight week when YouTube star Paul lost to his younger Fury son.

It had already emerged that Fury Sr had made the heavyweight legend cry with a touching tribute to his late ex-trainer Cus D'Amato.

Later in the podcast, Fury even decided to approach Tyson with an exhibition fight offer of his own face-to-face which gave the ex-champion no way out.

However, in a hilarious moment he began nodding his head and bursting out laughing, before shaking the hand of Fury Sr.

Make of that what you will, but you can see the reaction below and take your own interpretation.

But it seems clear that Tyson still has the desire to compete in low-risk money spinning events providing the opponent is right.

It is unlikely to realistically take place given the pair's age, but Tyson has already shown he can generate huge numbers even in a less competitive scenario.