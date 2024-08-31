Mike Tyson is going head-to-head with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on the 15th of November, in what is expected to be one of the most viewed sports events of the year. Netflix will stream the controversial clash, which could attract as many as 80,000 fans to the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Despite originally being billed as an exhibition clash, it has now been sanctioned as a professional heavyweight contest under the auspices of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR). This means that knockouts are allowed. The fight will consist of eight two-minute rounds rather than the usual three-minute rounds, while both boxers will wear 14-ounce gloves, which offer far greater protection to the two fighters than the 10-ounce gloves typically used in professional bouts.

While Tyson and Paul have both claimed they plan to win the contest by knockout, a former sparring partner of 'Iron Mike' has warned fans not to expect an all-out war between the pair. Joe Egan, who spent two years training and living alongside a young Tyson in New York in the 1980s, at the Catskills Boxing Gym, believes the fight will be nothing more than 'glorified sparring'.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Predicted to be a 'Glorified Sparring Session'

Tyson allegedly 'pulled his punches' against Roy Jones and is tipped to do the same with Paul

"Jake Paul has probably boxed as Mike Tyson on Nintendo and Game Boy a million times, and now he's getting to share the ring with one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time," Egan told talkSPORT, before going on to question just how seriously the heavyweight icon is taking the contest - which will be his first since taking on Roy Jones Jr in November 2020.

"For me, it's going to be a glorified sparring session. When Mike boxed Jones Jr., he hit Roy with a body shot and sunk him - and Mike knew he could hurt Roy Jones. Anybody that Mike hits is going to hurt, probably knockout as well, but he carried Roy Jones."

Egan is not the first person to cast doubt over the fight, as Toughman veteran Butterbean recently went as far as to call the bout 'a scam'. The Irishman admits that while Tyson would never have carried anyone in his fearsome prime, his approach might be different as he heads into battle with Paul.

"I never believed Mike Tyson could carry anybody because when I sparred him at Catskill, every punch he threw was with bad intentions. He was a vicious, ferocious, savage heavyweight.

"Jake Paul was on that undercard and when he saw Mike pull his punches they probably felt confident. You've got to admire him for getting in the ring with Mike Tyson but I don't think Mike will go full force on him. I don't believe that because if Mike went full force on Jake Paul, he could seriously hurt him, never mind about the age."

Egan then told Paul not to anger Tyson when they face off, as he may not like the consequences.

"I did a video for Jake and I said: 'Listen, Jake enjoy the occasion, you've got millions of YouTube fans that will watch you get into the ring with one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time but don't try to turn it on because if you try to turn it on, Mike Tyson will turn you off."

During his prime years, Tyson established himself as one of the most fearsome heavyweights of all time. Fight fans will be keen to see if he can recapture those glory years, which saw him destroy pretty much anybody who dared to step into the ring with him. However, he hasn't won a professional contest for over 20 years.

Jake Paul's boxing record (as of 31/08/24) 11 fights 10 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By decision 3 1

Social media sensation Paul has had eleven fights in his career to this point, recording ten wins, with his only loss so far coming against Tommy Fury in 2023. Since then, he has gone on a four-fight winning streak, most recently defeating former UFC welterweight Mike Perry in arguably the most impressive performance of his career.

Even though Tyson is rapidly approaching 60 years of age, Paul still has plenty to gain with a legitimate win over 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'. That is assuming, though, that the fight is a genuine contest. Amid much speculation, the intentions of both men will only truly become clear when the opening bell rings in November.