Highlights A video of Mike Tyson sprinting in training has gone viral, leading to fans' concerns about the 57-year-old's fitness and health ahead of the Jake Paul fight.

Iron Mike's ex-trainer, however, has responded to the clip, reassuring fans that come fight night, the former heavyweight champion will be fine.

Brad Rowe has worked with Tyson before and admitted that some of the stuff he does in training doesn't make total sense.

Mike Tyson's ex-trainer has no concerns over the former heavyweight champion's physical condition, despite fans' worries ahead of his fight against Jake Paul later this year.

Tyson will take on Paul in July, by which point he will be 58, at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout will be screened on Netflix, making it the platform's first move into live boxing.

Concerns Over Mike Tyson Condition

A video of him running has gone viral, with fans concerned about hm fighting again

It's been four years since Tyson's last exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr, so it was a surprise to many when this bout was announced. Fans, however, have voiced concerns over the health and physical shape the former heavyweight champion is currently in after a video went viral of Tyson's running form. The video, captioned, 'I'm coming for you' left fans feeling somewhat uneasy about the idea of Tyson getting back in the ring.

"No one should be fighting at 58. I don't like this," one fan commented. Another said: "This makes me believe Tyson will lose now."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson will be 31 years older than Jake Paul when the two share the ring together later this year.

Tyson's Ex-Trainer Responds to Video

Brad Rowe doesn't share the same concerns as fans

However, the boxer's ex-trainer, Brad Rowe, doesn't believe there is any need for concern over his running form or physical shape ahead of the Paul fight.

“Mike is a unicorn. He is stiff and uncoordinated in so many aspects of training. When he enters the ring, he turns into a ballerina. It’s unexplainable.”

Rowe helped with Tyson's preparation for his last exhibition against Jones Jr back in 2020, recalling the training regime the 57-year-old undertook. He feared Tyson may tear his hamstring due to the intensity of the exercises he was doing.

“Day 1 he’s like, ‘No, f*** you. I’m sprinting.’ So I was like, ‘All right. Let’s pray for no injuries today.’"

He added: “We’d go to this tennis court, and he would jog around the corners and sprint the straightaways, and I’d be, like, I didn’t want him doing it. Because, especially with someone older, an athlete like that, who’s not used to that explosive moment.’’

The Problem Child has only ever lost one fight, and that was to Tommy Fury

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul comes into the bout having won his last two fights, claiming back-to-back knockout victories over professional boxers Ryan Bourland and Andre August.

Paul's only loss so far since taking up boxing has come against the current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury's younger brother, Tommy Fury. The Briton claimed a split decision victory over Paul in Saudi Arabia last year.

Iron Mike, on the other hand, has taken a step back from boxing since his last exhibition during his retirement, seemingly focusing on growing his cannabis business while showing his discontent with aspects of the sport. He revealed that shady business dealings in boxing surrounded his issue with the sport, in an exclusive interview with The New York Post in 2022.

"The problem with boxing is everything is never on the table," Tyson said as he slammed his hands onto the table. "There's s*** always under the table. Until we get rid of that problem, boxing will always be a mess, and only the elites will make money."