Highlights Mike Tyson will take on Jake Paul on the 20th of July at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a professional bout.

'Iron Mike' has not fought as a professional since his loss to Kevin McBride back in 2005.

The American was a real knockout artist back in the day, with his fastest finish ever coming well under a minute.

Mike Tyson will take on social media star Jake Paul on the 20th of July at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout will be screened on Netflix, making it the platform's first move into live boxing.

The co-main event will see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano go head-to-head. The Irish star famously beat the Puerto Rican two years ago in New York in what was one of the biggest fights ever in women's boxing.

Tyson impressed fans at a recent meet-and-greet in Virginia after showing off his six-pack and impressive physique. Ever since the confirmation of the fight, the former professional boxer has uploaded several clips of him training ahead of his showdown with the YouTuber.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mike Tyson has fought 215 rounds in his professional career, while Jake Paul has fought just 46.

Many in the boxing community have slammed the decision to sanction the bout as a professional fight. While eyebrows are still being raised about the clash, Tyson appears to be leaving no stone unturned ahead of the showdown.

The 57-year-old hasn’t fought a professional fight since 2005 but did fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, which went down as a draw. During the peak of his powers, the American was a real knockout artist, and so, we take a look at Tyson’s six fastest finishes of all time.

6 Clifford Etienne - 49 Seconds

22/02/2003

'Iron Mike' was heading into the showdown with Etienne off the back of a brutal knockout defeat to Lennox Lewis in their blockbuster clash, the fourth loss of his professional career. His opponent had a respectable 24-1-1 record going into the heavyweight bout and was certainly no slouch.

Etienne came out guns blazing and was nearly put down with a vicious right hand from Tyson. The latter eventually finished the fight just 49 seconds into the first round with a jaw-dropping right hand.

The victory was Tyson's last in the ring as a professional. Despite the knockout, fans will remember the fight for 'Iron's' awkward post-fight interview with Jim Gray where he claimed he had entered the clash with a broken back.

“Mike, were you really sick this week, what was the problem?” asked Gray. “I broke my back,” Tyson replied. “What do you mean by that, a vertebrae or…'' when quizzed by Gray. The American's one-word reply is now iconic in the sport of boxing, saying: “Spinal.”

5 Michael Johnson - 39 seconds

05/09/1985

In what was Tyson's eighth fight that year, the American was eager to establish himself as a top prospect in the heavyweight division.

At the start of the opening bell, Tyson was quick to get off on the front foot and had his opponent stumbling on the back foot. Johnson was soon stopped with a stinging left hook to the body but was able to continue, or so we thought.

Moments after being deemed ok to continue with the fight, Johnson was knocked out with a brutal overhand right hand by Tyson just 39 seconds into the contest.

Tyson would go on to fight seven more times in 1985 as he was quick to work his way up the ladder and become a household name in the division.

4 Ricardo Spain - 39 seconds

20/06/1985

In just his fourth fight as a professional boxer, Tyson was quick to show why he was the real deal by blitzing Ricardo Spain at the same time as the Johnson fight.

Spain was floored early on in the bout with a huge right hand before being knocked out with a sharp left hook just 39 seconds into the clash.

Spain, whose real name was Abdul Rahman, retired from the sport of boxing in 1993 with a record of 2-23-1. Following the win, Tyson enjoyed a successful year in 1985 before becoming a heavyweight world champion in 1986 when he defeated Trevor Berbick in the second round.

3 Lou Savarese - 38 seconds

24/06/2024

Tyson has fought at many iconic venues during his professional career, including MGM Grand Garden Arena and Tokyo Dome; however, he may have been surprised to have agreed to a showdown in Glasgow of all places.

The American travelled to Scotland to box Lou Savarese, in a fight full of controversy. Savarese - who came into the bout off the back of a defeat to Michael Grant - was dropped in the opening 15 seconds by a powerful left hook from Tyson.

As Savarese got back up, his knees were buckled and appeared to be on jelly legs. He was then caught with another vicious left hand which prompted referee, John Coyle, to wave off the fight.

That said 'Iron Mike' wasn't having any of it and continued to land a barrage of shots as Coyle was trying his best to break up the two boxers.

One of Tyson's punches landed on the referee and briefly sent him to the canvas before he was able to get back to his feet and manage to successfully break the pair up.

2 Robert Colay - 37 seconds

25/10/1985

Tyson developed a bit of a habit of going on an absolute tear in his first year as a professional boxer. His second-quickest knockout came against Robert Colay.

Colay appeared to have an immense height advantage over his opponent but made a big mistake early doors by trying to stand and trade in close quarters with Tyson.

'Iron Mike' connected with a devastating left hook very early on that knocked Colay off his feet and sent him to the canvas before he was eventually counted out by the referee.

'Big Bob' then took a five-year hiatus away from the sport after the defeat to Tyson, returning in 1990, but suffering a defeat to Warren Thompson.

1 Marvis Frazier - 30 seconds

26/07/1986

At 24-0, Tyson faced a real step up in competition in Marvis Frazier in 1986, the son of former heavyweight champion Joe Frazier, or so we thought.

Heading into the fight, Frazier was 16-1, with his only defeat coming against legend Larry Holmes in 1983. 'Little Smoke' suffered a first-round knockout defeat against Holmes, but would get back to winning ways against the likes of James Tillis and James Smith.

That said, he was no match for Tyson. 'Iron Mike' connected with a crushing flurry of punches that sent Frazier crashing to the canvas in 30 seconds, leaving him unconscious.