Highlights Mike Tyson was paid a shockingly small sum for his professional boxing debut.

He eventually fought his way to some monster pay cheques, including the $35m he received to face Lennox Lewis.

Tyson is in line to make a minimum of $20m when he fights Jake Paul in July.

Mike Tyson is expected to make upwards of $20 million when he steps into the ring with Jake Paul on the 20th of July. That's not a bad pay cheque for a 57-year-old man, who last fought professionally back in 2005. It is also some 44,000 times more than the $450 he earned on his professional debut in 1985.

On the 6th of March of that year, an 18-year-old Tyson took on Hector Mercedes - a 19-year-old Puerto Rican - at the modestly-named Plaza Convention Center in Albany, New York. It took the young Tyson just one minute and 47 seconds to lay waste to his opponent. He might have taken the first steps towards heavyweight immortality that night, but the upstart fighter certainly wasn't a rich man afterwards.

Mike Tyson Talks About his Fight Purse for First Professional Bout

The youngster barely saw any money for his efforts

Per talkSPORT, Tyson spoke about the purse he received on debut in his 2013 autobiography, Undisputed Truth. He wrote: "I hardly made any money from those early fights.

"My first fight lost money for the promoter, but Jimmy [Jacobs] gave me $500. Then he took $50 from that to give to Kevin and he put $350 in the bank for me, so I walked away with $100."

While many fans today would love to be able to say they were in attendance for 'Iron Mike's professional bow, Tyson was just another young fighter looking to mark his mark in the sport back in 1985 - and so his first fight hardly set the world on fire at the box office. There would be far bigger paydays in Tyson's future, though.

Within two years, he would dethrone Trevor Berbick to become the youngest fighter in history to win the world heavyweight title. Tyson was a mere 20 years old at the time he snatched the record - which still stands today. In addition to championship glory, the heavy-handed slugger also picked up a cool $1.5m for his night's work.

The money really started rolling after that - with Tyson estimated to have earned $30m for his 1996 victory over Frank Bruno and banked similar sums for his two fights with Evander Holyfield that followed. However, his biggest purse on record to date is the $35m he received following his 2002 defeat to Lennox Lewis in Memphis, Tennessee. Regrettably, financial problems saw Tyson lose almost all of the money that he earned during his professional career.

Whether Tyson can better that $35m figure for his controversial bout with Jake Paul once all sponsorships and endorsements have been accounted for remains to be seen, but he is set to walk out of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with a tidy sum to his name regardless. He is still one of the biggest names in the sport some four decades after he first laced up the gloves for the sum of just $450.