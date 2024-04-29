Highlights Mike Tyson only discovered he could fight following a brutal act by a bully.

The heavyweight legend had a notoriously tough childhood growing up on the streets of New York.

Tyson will face Jake Paul in what has now been confirmed as being his 59th professional contest on the 20th of July.

Mike Tyson is an icon in the sport of boxing, but his introduction to the sweet science only happened by chance. The youngest world heavyweight champion of all time returns to the ring on the 20th of July in one of the most-anticipated fights of the year against Jake Paul, but his legendary career might have never been brought to life if it wasn't for an argument he got into as a youngster.

Tyson has been very open in the past about the difficulties he faced during his childhood, growing up in Brooklyn, New York. In his 2013 autobiography, 'The Undisputed Truth', he spoke about the challenges of living in an abusive household and neighbourhood where he was regularly bullied.

Tyson Had a Rough Childhood

Life was not easy for a young 'Iron Mike'

"I was scared to be in the house, and I was also scared to go outside," Tyson said in the book. "By then, I was going to a public school and that was a nightmare. I was a chubby kid, very shy, almost girlishly shy and I spoke with a lisp."

One of the comforting affinities he discovered during his difficult childhood years was with birds, and more specifically pigeons. However, in the crime-ridden area of Brooklyn, surrounded by bullies, it was over a pigeon that Tyson's first fight broke out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyson has 44 knockouts in his 50 professional wins to date.

A bully stole one of his pigeons, but when Tyson confronted him about it, he brutally killed the bird and rubbed the blood on Mike. It was at this moment that the future 'Baddest Man on the Planet' swung his first savage right hook, sending the bully to the floor. In his 2017 book, 'Iron Ambition: My Life with Cus D'Amato', Tyson recalled the incident: "I had used some of my pilfering money to buy my own pigeons. I kept them in an abandoned building next to mine.

"This guy stole one of my birds and when I confronted him to get it back, he pulled it out of his coat and twisted its neck off and rubbed the blood on me. I was furious, but I was scared to fight, until one of my friends egged me on. 'You’ve got to fight him, Mike. So I hit with a right and he went down and I was stunned. I didn’t know what to do, so I just started doing the [Muhammad] Ali and everybody started clapping. My first taste of applause."

This turned out to be the start of one of the most successful boxing careers of all time, a career which, at the age of 57, is not quite done yet. Tyson continues to prepare for his controversial clash against Paul, with the 31-year age gap being the biggest in boxing history. While there had been speculation that the bout would be an exhibition contest similar to Tyson's November 2020 outing against Roy Jones Junior, it has now been confirmed that the fight will be a fully sanctioned professional contest.