Boxing legend Mike Tyson is suffering from a debilitating health condition that can impact his mobility and speech. The condition first sparked concerns among fans in 2022 when he was spotted using a wheelchair at the Miami International Airport. Tyson was also seen using a walking stick in New York, a condition later explained as sciatica.

Mike Tyson's Health Status

What is sciatica

According to the NHS, sciatica is a condition where the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back through the hips and down to the feet, becomes irritated or compressed, causing debilitating pain. Symptoms include tingling, numbness, and weakness, particularly in the bottom, back of the leg, foot, and toes. If left untreated, the pain and discomfort can become debilitating, severely affecting a person's quality of life. Symptoms can often worsen at night or with slight movements.

Iron Mike confirmed the news about his condition back in a 2022 interview with Newsmax, saying: “I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can’t even talk! Thank God it’s the only health problem I have. I’m splendid now. Everybody in my house is truly blessed, and we’re all very grateful for whatever we have.”

The heavyweight, who had retired from boxing due to back pain, had previously experienced a severe flare-up in 2020 that left him bedridden for two weeks.

Mike Tyson's professional record 58 fights 50 wins 6 losses By knockout 44 5 By decision 5 0 By disqualification 1 1 No contests 2

“We’re all going to die one day, of course. When I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face. I say ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon,'” he said in a 2022 episode of his HotBoxin’ podcast.

Tyson recently suffered a medical emergency on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles last month. He reportedly felt nauseous and dizzy on the flight, and when they arrived at LAX, paramedics were on hand to assess him. The official statement said: "Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Mike Tyson's Fight With Jake Paul

It's now going down in November, rather than next month

However, the emergency has caused Tyson’s much-awaited fight against Jake Paul to be postponed from 20th of July to November. While he is said to be in good health, he is unable to train for several weeks due to the risk of perforating his stomach wall. As a result, his return bout will take place four months later than expected.

That's only if he passes a series of rigorous health checks; it's not out of the question that it could be postponed completely. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation will monitor his condition ahead of the event taking place at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

Tyson, who is more than 30 years older than Paul, most recently fought fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout in November 2020. He suffered an issue with his knee in the latter years of his career, but had shown no signs of discomfort during his exhibition against Jones.