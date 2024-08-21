In what’s becoming tradition in boxing, fans saw yet another animated press conference, except this time between legendary fighter Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The pair appeared at Fanatics Fest NYC ahead of their head-to-head clash on the 15th of November, speaking in the Javits Center, New York. Fans eagerly awaited what the duo had to say, given that their fight has already been rescheduled from its original 20th of July date due to Tyson suffering an ulcer flare-up back in May.

Mike Tyson Seemed Different During Jake Paul Presser

He was very timid and stumbling over his words

Despite his experience in stepping up to the table and talking into the microphone pre-fight, Tyson took a different approach to his opponent this time around. Paul, aged 27, was quick to insult, throwing metaphorical punches with his words at both Tyson and the crowd, while Tyson, aged 58, kept his temper in check - even appearing as though struggling to answer some of the questions aimed at him.

Body language expert analyses Mike Tyson's behaviour

Body language expert, Judi James, told Mirror Sports US that Tyson appeared outside his zone of comfort, possibly surprised by the rowdy nature of the atmosphere he found himself in.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson will be 31 years older than Jake Paul come fight night.

“Tyson fails to come alive during the trash talk, despite being prodded hard. He looks and sounds like a man now used to more polite and respectful interviews,” she said. “He stalls at more than one question, sounding distracted or confused.

“Asked how it feels to be fighting a more hated man, he cocks his head, raises his hand, and rubs his chin, performing a long pause before asking the host to ‘say it again’. Another question gets a hand thrown out and a groan with no words forming. Mike’s pauses and delays and his confused-sounding answers could be down to what he might feel is a ridiculous situation. The man has fought the best, and now he is sitting with a ‘YouTuber’ in front of a completely different generation of audience."

“He might also have been deafened by the noise. We hear what the mics pick up, but in a very noisy room like this, the questions don’t always carry as they get drowned out.”

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 21/08/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No contests 2 0

Body language expert analyses Jake Paul

In also analysing Paul, James is quick to point out how the villainous character the youngster portrays creates a clear difference in attitude from his counterpart.

“Jake Paul’s talent for panto is immeasurable. He is clearly in awe of Tyson, but he delivers trash talk that soaks up the boos that Tyson himself once used to get. Tyson acted like a man who should be in the Boxing Hall of Fame, not getting goaded into trading insults with a guy easily young enough to be his son.”

The fight, due to be streamed on Netflix, will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where fans hope to see whether an internet personality can beat a legendary boxer.