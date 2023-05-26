Boxing legend Mike Tyson has given his verdict on the potential matchup between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Tyson, with his rich experience and intimate understanding of being in the ring, believes that a prospective fight would be very one-sided. He does not see a scenario where Tyson Fury could possibly lose.

Fans of boxing have been itching to see the colossal all-British bout materialise, but nothing official has been agreed yet despite numerous attempts to negotiate terms over the last few years.

Iron Mike declared Joshua “might be in trouble” should he share the ring with WBC world champion Fury.

Mike Tyson predicts Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

In an interview with The Mac Life, he said: “I love Joshua, but I think Tyson’s too elusive – he’s not going to hit him.

“We’re keeping it honest right? I like Joshua a lot and maybe Joshua maybe punches harder than Wilder, but he doesn’t punch faster than Wilder. And if he doesn’t punch faster than Wilder, he’s not going to f****** touch this guy

“That’s just what I see. He punches hard, but he doesn’t punch fast. If Tyson Fury can get away from Wilder’s fast punches then Joshua might be in trouble.”

Standing at 6” 9', Fury possesses agility that defies physics, combining size with exceptional movement to cultivate an inimitable fighting style.

Fury's unorthodox movement and defensive skills might prove challenging for Joshua, who relies more on his powerful punches. The Gypsy King's ability to frustrate opponents and nullify their offensive patterns is a tactic that could potentially neutralise AJ's punching power.

What's next for Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua?

However, it appears that Fury and Joshua are both preoccupied with other fighters, with talk of AJ facing Deontay Wilder and Fury taking on Oleksandr Usyk.

Skills Challenge Entertainment are looking to stage the fights on the same card in Saudi Arabia. It’s an ambitious idea that would write itself into boxing folklore as one of the most historic nights in the sport’s history.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if each boxer will fight anyone in the interim, with Middle Eastern investors apparently unconvinced by the idea. However, in a hypothetical world where Fury and Joshua win their respective fights, it could be the perfect context for a mammoth clash between the two Brits.