Mike Tyson has admitted there is a “possibility” he will be high when he enters the ring to face Jake Paul in their fight at the AT&T Stadium on the 15th of November.

Tyson recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he addressed his training camp in the build-up to his controversial fight with the 27-year-old YouTube sensation Jake Paul later this year.

Iron Mike had become well known in his retirement for his usage of marijuana and other substances, including setting up his own marijuana ranch and releasing a range of CBD products. Kimmel made it clear from the start that he would be betting on the former heavyweight world champion to beat the Problem Child, who currently holds a record of 10-1 as a professional, but had questions for Tyson regarding his marijuana habit and if it was a part of this training routine, to which Tyson responded: “Not really. I have smoked. But not anytime soon.”

Mike Tyson's Relationship With Marijuana

Tyson has reportedly halted his usage of marijuana in preparation for this fight, but when asked up front by the late-night host if he planned to be high when he stepped into the ring on fight night, he revealed he will be “high on life.”

But Kimmel probed once more and asked if he would also be high on marijuana, to which Iron Mike replied: “That’s a possibility too.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: There is a 31-year age gap between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

This prompted the presenter to admit that his “bet is getting lower” the more they discussed his training regime.

Iron Mike also has a relationship with mushrooms

As well as marijuana, Tyson has been a big advocate of the use of the psychedelic drug, mushrooms, and other similar psychedelic-related products, which he claims to have used during his training.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 25/09/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No contests 2

“I have to take them when I train,” Tyson admitted on the Impaulsive Podcast. “I always train with my mushrooms. I train on mushrooms because I feel beautiful, it takes me to heaven baby… If I'm not on mushrooms [for the fight], I’ll be on the residue of mushrooms."

Mike Tyson's Return to Professional Boxing

The boxing legend hasn't fought in a pro-bout since 2005

Tyson says that he has been training for up to six hours a day in preparation for this fight and said he believed it “would be a very good idea” for Kimmel to place a bet on a Mike Tyson victory over Jake Paul.

Close

The fight has, however, received heavy criticism from fans and experts because Tyson has not had a professional bout since 2005, when he lost by knockout to Kevin McBride, and the veteran is over twice the age of Jake Paul, approaching his 60s. But this has not deterred Tyson, as he believes he has unfinished business with Paul, saying that he “started Jake Paul off,” referring to Tyson featuring the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight on the undercard of his exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr in 2020.

Tyson has therefore stated: “I’ve decided that I started him, and now I'm going to finish him. In this particular fight, he has to go.”