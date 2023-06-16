Mike Tyson returned in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr, but the rumour mill could now even see him in a trilogy with Evander Holyfield.

The heavyweight legend remains in training despite having retired from professional boxing in 2005, having shared two sensational fights with native counterpart Holyfield.

In their rematch 26 years ago, the infamous incident where Tyson bit off a portion of his rival's ear and was disqualified in stunning scenes.

However, despite the pair being well over 50-years-old now and have also developed a friendship, a ring meeting would certainly rock the boxing world.

Mike Tyson's business with Evander Holyfield

Tyson and Holyfield have been the biggest of rivals particularly after the shocking incident in 1997 which saw 'Iron' Mike face a ban from the sport.

However, the pair have since become friends, and Tyson has been creative around their former feud.

Expanding on his growing cannabis business which has seen him generate significant wealth, Tyson announced that he would launch edibles in the shape of Holyfield's wounded ear.

The venture drew huge interest among fans who were stunned, but the pair were delighted to be working together.

Holyfield said at the time after revealing he was honoured with the approach: "I wanted to make sure I got home and didn't do anything to anyone.

"I ate it and laid down. I woke up the next morning and was like, whoa."

Evander Holyfield wants Mike Tyson trilogy

Despite now having recently turned 60-years-old, Holyfield still has his hunger for fight with a questionable motivation.

He was brutally left flat on his back by Vitor Belfort in the first round of his previous exhibition after retiring, sparking significant concern.

However, he would be open to a more friendly affair with Tyson, suggesting to The Sun: "Well, if we do fine. My whole thing is it's not all about me, it's about both of us.

"We do it, make some money that we probably wouldn't be able to make, so the big thing is finding something that we both can do that we understand that it's not a fight.

"It's showing some kind skills, showing skills, but it's not a real fight. We're not trying to kill each other."

Although it would be an intriguing spectacle to see Tyson and Holyfield in one final dance, boxing fans will largely unite on making sure this doesn't happen.

Both fighters are now nearly two decades away from any fighting age, and it would be a shame to see their health jeopardised unless it is in a non-harmful manner.