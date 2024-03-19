Highlights A doctor recently warned Tyson that he could suffer brain damage if he goes ahead with Jake Paul fight.

Concerns exist around the three-decade age gap between the two fighters.

Coach Rafael Cordeiro has explained why he isn't worried about Tyson's health.

The man training Mike Tyson for his upcoming bout with Jake Paul has had his say on whether it is safe for the heavyweight icon to step into the squared circle. 'Iron Mike' will be 58 years old when he makes the walk to the ring for his July 20th clash with 'The Problem Child' at AT&T Stadium in Dallas - meaning there will be an age gap of more than three decades between the two participants on fight night.

That statistic has alarmed many prominent figures in boxing, with the likes of Eddie Hearn, Dana White, Conor McGregor and Frank Warren all voicing concern over whether Tyson should be allowed to compete just a few years shy of his 60th birthday. Those sentiments were recently echoed by a doctor, who claimed that the veteran fighter was "at risk of tearing the veins in his brain" if he were to box at his age.

What a Doctor Told Mike Tyson About His Fight With Jake Paul

'Iron Mike' risking brain damage

According to Dr. Stephen Hughes, a Senior Lecturer in Medicine at Anglia Ruskin University, Tyson would be placing himself at risk of catastrophic injury if he were to press ahead with his plans to fight the 27-year-old social media superstar. Speaking about the potential effects of a tear in the brain, Hughes warned:

"Bleeding from these torn veins causes a collection of blood that presses on the brain. This causes confusion, loss of consciousness, neurological disability, and, in some cases, death. In older people, the brain tends to lose volume. This lengthens the bridging veins and makes them more vulnerable to rupture. Alcoholism is known to accelerate brain shrinkage, and it appears that Tyson has this as a past risk factor."

It's a shocking assessment of what could happen to an older fighter in the course of a bout and raises major questions about whether it's wise for veteran fighters to continue to compete as they advance in age. Tyson's coach, Rafael Cordeiro was quick to play down suggestions that the Tyson v Paul showdown was 'irresponsible'.

Mike Tyson's Trainer Responds to Criticism of Jake Paul Fight

"We're talking about a world champion," said Rafel Cordeiro

Asked if the upcoming contest with Paul might be detrimental to Tyson's health and well-being during an appearance on the MMA hour, Cordeiro was emphatic in his response. "I believe we don’t have to be concerned about it. We’re talking about a two-time world champion," said the Brazilian coach of 58-fight veteran Tyson.

"The guy didn’t have 20 fights in two years. He [Tyson] knows how to fight. He’s fought against the best guys in the world. When he steps inside the ring he knows what to do. It’s not something new for Mike. He works hard every single day to go in there and try to knock Jake out. This is his style, nobody has teach him how to fight. He’s going to prove that in July. You can see fire in his eyes when he trains. I truly believe it is going to be a great show. Mike is going to step into the ring as the old Mike Tyson, and he’s going to try and knock out Jake from the beginning to the end."

Cordeiro has been on the receiving end of plenty of punishment during clips of Tyson's sparring sessions, which the boxing icon has regularly been uploading to social media. Quizzed on how his fighter is performing in the gym, the trainer enthusiastically declared: "Mike is a monster. I can guarantee Mike will touch Jake and lets see how Jake reacts to that. With all due respect, he [Paul] a good kid... but he hasn't faced anyone who is a legend in the sport."

As coach to multiple former UFC champions such as Anderson Silva, Fabricio Werdum and Cris Cyborg, Cordeiro is certainly no stranger to combat sports glory. If he can lead Tyson to victory against Paul this summer, though, it may be the celebrated trainer's greatest ever achievement.