Highlights Tyson will fight for the first time as a professional in nearly 20 years when he faces Jake Paul in July.

Heavyweight legend admits that his body is already feeling the strain in training for the bout.

However, Paul still believes that Tyson poses a major threat.

The world is waiting for Mike Tyson to take on his first professional fight in almost 20 years against former YouTube sensation and Disney channel star Jake Paul. The clash, which takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on the 20th of July, has been sanctioned as a professional bout, with the pair set to battle it out over eight two-minute rounds.

Tyson’s age has been a point of contention throughout the lead-up to the fight, and the fears that the veteran is too old to take to the ring were not quashed by Tyson’s recent admission that his body feels like “s***” ahead of the bout.

'Iron Mike' will be 58 years old on fight night

Despite posting a number of short training clips on social media in recent months, there has been much concern about the 31-year age gap between Tyson and the 27-year-old Paul. The heavyweight icon did little to calm those fears at Monday's opening press conference for the fight in New York.

Responding to a question regarding him returning to the ring just a few years short of his 60th birthday, Tyson quipped: "I'm beautiful, that's all I can say."

However, when pressed on the issue, the youngest world heavyweight champion ever said: “I'm doing great, but my body is s*** right now, I'm really sore."

Related Why Mike Tyson is Underdog in the Odds vs Jake Paul Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is the underdog in his fight with Jake Paul, a social media influencer.

Host Ariel Helwani suggested that Tyson may be 'playing possum' and exaggerating the toll that training has taken on his body, but the fighter himself seemed genuine in his answer. Even though Tyson was playing down his physical condition, Paul insisted that the New York-born icon could still have the power to floor him.

"I know I’ll be able to take his power. I’m a natural-born heavyweight and this is what I was born to do, to move up into this weight class. I’m going to show Mike who has more power. Everyone is underestimating me. I know I’m going to have to go through adversity, I might have to go to the canvas, but it’s about going through with it even when I’m scared, that’s true bravery.”

Paul remains the favourite to win the contest according to the bookmakers, but plenty of money has come in for Tyson since the fight was confirmed as being a full professional outing. Paul may be the younger and fresher fighter, but has never faced anyone of the calibre of Tyson in his 10-fight career. The bout promises to be an intriguing spectacle, if not a technical boxing classic.