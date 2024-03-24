Highlights Mike Williams elevates the Jets' offense alongside Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

Entering the 2024 offseason, the New York Jets had a glaring need at receiver opposite of star wideout Garrett Wilson.

After losing Aaron Rodgers in the first game of the season, the Jets' offense struggled, averaging just 15.8 points per game. New York's passing offense totaled 2,919 yards, which Wilson accounted for nearly 36% of in 2023.

With a number of solid receivers hitting free agency, the Jets got to work, landing on former Los Angeles Chargers wideout, Mike Williams. Williams suffered a torn ACL in a week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season.

As free agency approached, the Chargers released Williams to alleviate some of their salary cap struggles, allowing him to hit the open market. Williams met with the Jets and agreed to terms on a one-year, $15 million deal, giving Rodgers another weapon in the receiving core next to Wilson.

Williams is stepping into an offense with several solid playmakers, including Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Here's how Williams can elevate New York's offense alongside Rodgers, Wilson, and Hall in 2024.

Complimentary Receiving Threats

Garrett Wilson could reach a higher ceiling next to Williams in the Jets' offense

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson started his career as an anchor in New York's receiver room, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in his first two seasons despite being the only elite threat at the position.

Next to Williams, Wilson could find himself with his best season yet in 2024. Wilson's versatility as a route runner allows him to excel in the short, medium, and deep passing games, where Williams does most of his work catching deep passes or '50/50' balls.

Mike Williams Career Stats Year Games Played Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2017 10 11 95 0 2018 16 43 664 10 2019 15 49 1,001 2 2020 15 48 756 5 2021 16 76 1,146 9 2022 13 63 895 4 2023 3 19 249 1

Williams' deep-ball ability will force opposing defenses to keep at least one or more defensive backs over the top to match Williams, given his strength and catch radius. With this new attention going to another receiver, Rodgers could find Wilson open on short or intermediate routes and pick defenses apart in the passing game.

The addition of Williams could take some of the pressure off Wilson, who has been the primary focus of opposing defenses without another playmaker in the receiving core, giving him the potential to see more open looks in New York's pass game.

Deep Ball Threat for Aaron Rodgers

King of the Hail Mary has a new deep ball target in Williams

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Along with helping Wilson in the passing game, Williams adds a new element to New York's offense as a true deep-ball threat.

Not only will defenses be forced to match Williams over the top, but they will also have to match Wilson underneath. This attention going to one or the other often causes breaks in coverage, a formula that worked beautifully for Los Angeles with Williams and Keenan Allen.

Since coming into the NFL in 2017, Williams has posted the second-most yards per reception among active players with 15.6, a number that is sure to help one of the NFL's worst deep-passing teams from 2023. Last season, Jets' quarterbacks finished with just 37 completions of 20+ yards, the fourth-lowest in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Williams is the king of the contested catch, finishing in the top 10 in that category for five straight years from 2018-2022.

Bringing in a deep-ball threat like Williams adds versatility to New York's offense outside the team's primary playmakers over the last few seasons in Hall and Wilson.

Three-Headed Monster on Offense

The addition of Williams with Hall and Wilson will take pressure off Rodgers

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Along with their new star tandem at receiver, coming back into New York's offense is running back Breece Hall, who battled through injuries in 2023.

As New York's banged-up offense from last season gears up for a deep playoff run in 2024, defenses will be forced to prepare for one of the best 'big threes' on offense in the NFL with Wilson, Hall, and Williams.

Having a solid run game behind Rodgers with Hall, along with the receiving threats all three players pose, will take pressure off New York's quarterback, who is entering his 20th season in the NFL at age 40.

Rodgers will lead one of the best offensive units in the NFL next season and will have several elite options to work with. Expect big things from New York's offense in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.