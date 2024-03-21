Highlights Mike Williams is excited to play in the Jets' offense with Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson.

Williams brings valuable deep threat experience, but health concerns linger.

The Jets are hoping Williams and Wilson can elevate the offense, but depth at WR and OL remain priorities.

Take two of the Aaron Rodgers experience in New York found an eager participant in wide receiver Mike Williams. In his introductory press conference after signing a one-year, $15 million deal, the former Los Angeles Chargers WR gushed about the possibility of catching passes from the NFL’s chief conspiracy theorist:

I just felt like it was a great fit for me. Aaron, I want to be able to be able to play with him, pick his brain, learn from him.

Along with offensive tackle Tyron Smith and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Williams joins a New York Jets team primed for a comeback year. Either that or the J-E-T-S fans will witness another promising team short-circuited by injuries.

How Mike Williams Fits into Jets Offense

New York desperately needed WR help behind Garrett Wilson

When asked why he chose the Jets, Williams spoke glowingly of Rodgers as a sort of guru or mentor, but he also nailed all the speaking points uttered across bars in greater New York:

Playing alongside Garrett (Wilson) kind of reminded me of (former Chargers teammate) Keenan (Allen) a little bit. Similar style of play, great route runners. I feel like we can complement each other in that area. The running game is pretty good, defense is elite. I just feel like we've got a pretty good opportunity ahead of us. Just looking forward to it.

Los Angeles released Williams (who had a cap hit of over $30 million for 2024) to clear up a hoarder-level cap sheet left by outgoing general manager Tom Telesco. New York happily swooped in on the 6-foot-4, big-bodied target, who gives Rodgers a second deep threat and a ball winner in the red zone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since he entered the league in 2017, Mike Williams ranks second in yards per reception, at 15.6 (min. 500 targets).

Williams, who ran a ridiculous 4.54 40-yard dash at 6'4", is not only a deep threat, but one of the best contested catch artists in the league. In each year from 2018-2022, Williams was top 10 in contested catches. A guy who can stretch the defense, make a difference in the red zone, and come down with improbable jump balls is the perfect foil for Wilson's more polished all-around game.

Unfortunately, injuries have dogged the former seventh-overall pick out of Clemson, who’s coming off an ACL tear just three games into the 2023 season. Health will be an endless talking point for the 2024 Jets. Newly acquired left tackle Tyron Smith struggled to stay healthy with the Dallas Cowboys, missing 37 games over the last four seasons, and the 40-year-old Rodgers famously only made it through a handful of snaps last year.

However, “you’re saying there’s a chance” has helped Jets fans endure decades of disappointment since the good ol' days of Broadway Joe, so they'll maintain belief as long as Rodgers is standing.

Even without Rodgers or a reliable second threat, Wilson still managed 1,042 yards on 95 catches in 2023, earning the fifth-highest WR target share in the NFL in the process. According to JetsXFactor, a whopping 47.6 percent of his targets were only catchable by Fireman Ed in row three. That checks out when you consider Zach Wilson was the author of the majority of those passes.

If Williams can stay healthy, Wilson will see far fewer double teams and more opportunities to rack up yards after the catch. Combining dynamic RB Breece Hall with those outside weapons could make for an explosive offense.

Of course, the "if" part looms large. General Manager Joe Douglas would be smart to continue combing for a reliable third receiver like Tyler Boyd, or Rodgers' favorite, Marquez Valdes-Scantling. There is also a deep wide receiver class coming out of the draft, so they could likely grab a solid prospect as late as the third round.

